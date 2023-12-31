New fuel at stations from January 1, 2024. These cars can be refueled with E10

#fuel #stations #January #cars #refueled #E10

On January 1, 2024, E10 gasoline will begin to replace E5 gasoline, which has been sold for years, at Polish gas stations. Not all cars can be safely refueled using it, but owners of older cars will have an emergency exit. Unfortunately, more expensive.

The revolution has finally come

In many European Union countries, E10 petrol – often alongside the well-known E5 – has been available for years. It goes on sale in Poland from January 1, 2024. Drivers who fill up with 95 petrol will, over time, have no choice, as E10 petrol will replace E5 petrol. What is the difference?

E10 petrol contains 10%. additive in the form of a biocomponent, which is simply alcohol made from plants. In E5 gasoline, the additive amounted to 5%. In effect the octane number remains unchanged, but the chemical composition of the fuel will be different. This may be a problem for many drivers.

Older cars are not designed to use E10 petrol. The problem is the use of materials in the construction of the fuel system that react with fuel containing a higher percentage of alcohol, as well as poor cooperation with E10. As a result, after refueling such cars with E10, you may experience a drop in power or an increase in fuel consumption. In addition, premature failure may occur as a result of long-term use of E10 fuel corrosion of fuel system elements and even its leakage.

The rest of the article is below the video

Of course, this does not mean that cars that cannot be refueled with E10 will no longer be able to be used. Drivers of such cars after January 1, 2024. they will have to refuel with Pb98 fuel, in which the addition of the biocomponent will not be increased. However, it is no secret that 98 fuel is clearly more expensive than the popular 95.

Therefore, the key question is which cars can be refueled with E10 gasoline and which should not be refueled with it. The Ministry of Climate and Environment reported that the “vast majority” of spark ignition cars manufactured after January 1, 2010 is adapted to burn E10 gasoline. However, it is easy to see that this information is not very precise. Many brands prepared their cars for E10 fuel much earlier. The government has launched a website where you can check your car (e10.klimat.gov.pl), but there are errors there. So how can you check whether you can refuel your petrol car with E10?

Cars ready for E10

The easiest way to find out is by looking under the fuel filler flap. There should be a sticker with the fuel that can be used in your vehicle. If, in addition to the symbol “E5” inscribed in the circle, there is also entered in the circle “E10”, you can fill up with new fuel without any worries. What if there is no such sticker or the “E10” symbol?

Sticker informing about the possibility of using E10 © WP | fuel Tomasz Budzik

The matter does not have to be decided yet. In this case, it is worth checking the car’s owner’s manual. If we don’t have it, you can still contact the brand’s dealer and ask specialists. You can also check the car on the list published by ACEA, an organization of car manufacturers operating in Europe.

Below we publish the complete list provided by ACEA. Here are the cars that are ready to refuel with E10 petrol.

Alfa Romeo

All cars manufactured from January 1, 2011 are adapted to E10 fuel. In addition, they can be refueled for models:

Giulietta (all engines)

159: 1.8 16V, 1.8 TBi 16V, 3.2 JTS V6

Brera: 1.8 TBi 16V, 3.2 JTS V6

Spider: 1.8 TBi 16V, 3.2 JTS V6

Alpine

All models from March 2018 are suitable for E10 petrol.

Audi

All cars except models:

Audi A2 1.6 FSI 2003-2005

Audi A3 1.6 FSI – 2004 r.

Audi A3 2.0 FSI – 2004 r.

Audi A4 2.0 FSI – lata 2003-2004

Audi A4 sedan from 2001-2008 equipped with a factory parking heater kit. E10 fuel is not suitable when we intend to use a heating system.

Audi A4 Avant from 2002-2008 equipped with a factory parking heater set. E10 fuel is not suitable when we intend to use a heating system.

BMW

All engines are designed for E10.

Cadillac

E10 fuel is suitable for models equipped with a lambda sensor and catalytic converter:

Cadillac Seville STS oraz SLS

Chevrolet

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars from 2006 that meet the Euro 4 emission standard:

Aveo / Kalos – od 2005 r.

Cruze/Orlando – all

Nubira / Lacetti – from 2006 r.

Tacuma / Rezzo – od 2006 r.

Chrysler

E10 fuel is suitable for all engines in models:

Chrysler Grand Voyager (RT)

Chrysler Stratus (JA, JX)

Citroën

E10 fuel is suitable for all engines in models manufactured from January 1, 2000.

Corvette

E10 fuel is suitable for models equipped with a lambda sensor and catalytic converter: Corvette C4, Corvette C5, Corvette C6, Corvette Z06, Corvette Grand Sport, Corvette ZR1.

Dacia

All engines are designed for E10.

Dodge

E10 fuel is suitable for all engines in models:

DS

E10 fuel is suitable for all engines in models manufactured from January 1, 2000.

Fiat

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars meeting the Euro 3 standard or newer (from 2000 onwards), except for the following models:

Bravo/Brava (182): 1.6 16V

Stilo: 1.6 16V (1.596 cm3), 1.8 16V, 2.4 20V

Ford

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars sold in Europe since 1992, except the Mondeo 1.8 SCI (2003-2007).

Genesis

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars.

Honda

all cars with engines equipped with electronic fuel injection (HONDA PGM-FI), i.e. at least all from 1995

Hummer

E10 fuel is suitable for models equipped with a lambda sensor and catalytic converter: Hummer H2, Hummer H2T, Hummer H3, Hummer H3T.

Hyundai

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars.

Jaguar

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars sold in Europe since 1992.

Jeep

E10 fuel is suitable for all engines in models:

Come on

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars

Lancia

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars meeting the Euro 3 standard or newer (from 2000 onwards), except for the following models:

Lybra: 1.6 16V, 1.8 16V, 2.0 20V

Thesis: 2.0 Turbo 20V, 2.4 20V, 3.0 V6 24V, 3.2 V6 24V

Land Rover

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars sold in Europe since 1996.

Lexus

E10 fuel is suitable for all European cars manufactured from January 1998, except for the following models:

IS250 2.5 l V6 (4GR-FSE engine) manufactured between August 2005 and September 2007.

GS300 3.0 l V6 (3GR-FSE engine) manufactured between January 2005 and September 2007.

LS460 4.6 l V8 (1UR-FSE engine) manufactured between August 2006 and September 2007.

Maybach

All engines are designed for E10.

Mazda

E10 petrol is suitable for all cars from 2002.

Mercedes

All models except:

units equipped with a carburetor,

copies without a catalytic converter,

C200 CGI (W203) with direct fuel injection,

CLK 200 CGI (C209) z lat 2002-2005;

MINI

All engines in cars from 2000

Mitsubishi

E10 is suitable for all cars except those equipped with a GDI engine and manufactured until 2007.

Nissan

All car engines from January 1, 2000

Opel

E10 fuel is suitable for all engines except the 2.2 l engine with direct injection (Z22YH). It was available in the following models: Vectra, Signum, Zafira.

Peugeot

E10 fuel is suitable for all engines in models manufactured from January 1, 2000.

Porsche

E10 petrol is suitable for all models produced from 1998 and the Boxter model from 1997. The exception is the Carrera GT model, which is not suitable for E10 petrol.

Renault

E10 fuel is suitable for all engines in models manufactured from January 1, 1997, except models:

Megane 1 with 2.0 l F5R 700 engine (direct injection)

Megane 1 with 2.0 l F5R 740 engine (direct injection)

Laguna 2 with 2.0 l F5R 782 engine

Laguna 2 with 2.0 l F4R 764 Turbo engine

Laguna 2 with 2.0 l F4R 765 Turbo engine

Espace 4 with 2.0 l F4R 790 Turbo engine

Espace 4 with 2.0 l F4R 794 Turbo engine

Velsatis with 2.0 l F4R 762 Turbo engine

Velsatis with 2.0 l F4R 763 Turbo engine

Avantime with 2.0 l F4R 760 Turbo engine

Avantime with 2.0 l F4R 761 Turbo engine

Rolls-Royce

All models and engines from 2003 Phantom onwards.

Seat

E10 petrol can be used by all cars except the following models:

Toledo 2.0 FSI (110 kW) ‘BLR’ manufactured between September 2004 and November 2005.

Leon 2.0 FSI (110 kW) ‘BLR’ manufactured between July 2005 and November 2005.

Altea 2.0 FSI (110 kW) ‘BLR’ manufactured between May 2004 and November 2005.

Škoda

E10 fuel is suitable for all cars except the Felicja model with a 1.3 OHV engine with a power of 40 or 50 kW.

Smart

All engines are designed for E10.

Subaru

E10 petrol is suitable for all cars manufactured from January 1, 1991.

Suzuki

E10 petrol is suitable for all models currently on offer. For the rest, the instruction manual decides.

Toyota

E10 fuel is suitable for all European cars manufactured from January 1998, except for the following models:

Avensis 2.0 l (1AZ-FSE engine) manufactured from July 2000 to October 2008.

Avensis 2.4 l (2AZ-FSE engine) manufactured from July 2003 to October 2008.

Volkswagen

All cars are suitable for E10 petrol, except the following models:

Lupo 1.4 with a power of 77 kW (from 08/2000 to 11/2003)

Polo 1.4 FSI with a power of 63 kW (01/2002 to 06/2006)

Golf IV 1.6 FSI with 81 kW (11/2001 to 05/2004)

Golf IV Variant 1.6 FSI with 81 kW (10/2001 to 10/2006)

Bora 1.6 FSI with a power of 81 kW (10/2001 to 09/2005)

Bora Variant 1.6 FSI with 81 kW (10/2001 to 09/2005)

Golf V 1.4 FSI with 66 kW (11/2003 to 11/2004)

Golf V 1.6 FSI with 85 kW (08/2003 to 05/2004)

Golf V 2.0 FSI with 110 kW (01/2004 to 05/2004)

Touran 1.6 FSI with 85 kW (11/2002 to 05/2004)

Touran 2.0 FSI with 110 kW (10/2003 to 05/2004)

Volvo

All cars manufactured since 1976 are suitable for using E10, except the S40/V40 model with a 1.8 GDI engine equipped with direct fuel injection.