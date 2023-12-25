New fuel prices will surprise drivers. Here’s the twist at the pump

#fuel #prices #surprise #drivers #Heres #twist #pump

EU95 petrol and diesel, i.e. fuel prices for Christmas 2023

Prices of petrol, diesel and LPG announce the latest reports of market analysts. What rates per liter will greet drivers at gas stations?

– In the current situation, the margins of station operators are large enough that we can expect that with some reduction, they will help maintain relatively low prices during the intense traffic at the end of the year – assessed by e-petrol.pl experts.

Fuel prices are falling, but dark clouds are already approaching

Last week it went down the most 95 petrol. After a reduction of 10 cents, 95 bottles cost on average PLN 6.29/l. Diesel decreased by 7 cents to the price of PLN 6.49/l. Refueling LPG costs PLN 2.95/l.

Refueling the car / Tomasz Sewastianowicz

What will fuel prices be in the last week of 2023?

From Monday, December 25 until the end of 2023 95 petrol will cost PLN 6.22-6.34/l. The price of the more noble 98 petrol is PLN 6.83-6.96/l. Drivers of diesel cars are expected to fill up with diesel fuel for PLN 6.42-6.55/l. Autogas will range from PLN 2.92-2.98/l. And that’s all the good news…

Fuel Price from December 25 to 31, 2023 Gasoline 95 PLN 6.22-6.34/l Gasoline 98 PLN 6.83-6.96/l Diesel oil, i.e. diesel PLN 6.42-6.55/l LPG gas 2, PLN 92-2.98/l

Increases in fuel prices – from January 1, 2024, no more joy

According to analysts keeping prices low after the new one year may be more difficult. The first signal of this is: increases in wholesale price lists of Polish refineries.

The pre-Christmas week on the oil market brought… increase in raw material prices and Brent crude oil on the London Stock Exchange exceeded the level of $80 for the first time since early December. It fueled the increase the deteriorating security situation in the Red Sea region, which prompted many maritime logistics operators to abandon the choice of the shortest route from Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal.

– Pay rises are inevitable, especially if the difficult situation in the Red Sea region continues. We will see higher fuel prices in the new year – announced Magdalena Robak, fuel market analyst at e-petrol.pl.

Refueling the car at a gas station / Tomasz Sewastianowicz