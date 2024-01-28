New Game+ mode is added to RoboCop: Rogue City

#Game #mode #added #RoboCop #Rogue #City

Last fall saw the release of RoboCop: Rogue City, Teyon’s latest game based on one of the ’80s movie classics. And just as Terminator: Resistance built heavily on the retro atmosphere a few years ago, so did the Robot Cop game. Both the graphics and the gameplay tried to be modern and old at the same time, which it more or less succeeded.

RoboCop: Rogue City received a new update the other day, which brought several new features in addition to the usual bug fixes. One of them is New Game+, which offers the same thing as in most games: with the results achieved in the first playthrough, you can restart the story at a higher difficulty level. By the way, the new difficulty level was named “there will be trouble”.

Other little things came with the update: in addition to three new achievements, the Auto-9 pistol received three new OCP motherboard updates and five OCP chip updates, as well as an exclusive gold skin.

RoboCop: Rogue City is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the makers have also released a short trailer for the update.

GeryG
At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.

Also Read:  Patch Tuesday round fixes 49 bugs including serious Kerberos vulnerability - Computer - News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tarab’s resort has no idea what to do with the problem bears. The only thing that is certain is that they want to put the shootings in the hands of hunters (interview)
Tarab’s resort has no idea what to do with the problem bears. The only thing that is certain is that they want to put the shootings in the hands of hunters (interview)
Posted on
The Romanian with no medical education who made a lot of money using the dentist’s chair of his mentally ill wife
The Romanian with no medical education who made a lot of money using the dentist’s chair of his mentally ill wife
Posted on
Australian sprint sensation Torrie Lewis country’s fastest woman ever after setting new 100m record
Australian sprint sensation Torrie Lewis country’s fastest woman ever after setting new 100m record
Posted on
Health reviews several guidelines to protect children from psychological trauma
Health reviews several guidelines to protect children from psychological trauma
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News