New ‘Game of Thrones’ series is undergoing major change, but it will get there

The spin-off of House of the Dragon is about Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake.

HBO Max will release the second season of House of the Dragon this year and other spin-offs are being worked on behind the scenes. It is now clear that a future series will come to the small screen in a different form than previously announced.

Writer George RR Martin reveals in his own blog that the planned series Nine Voyages will no longer appear as a live action series, but as an animated series.

Nine Journeys

The series shows the adventures of the character Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake. This character is played in House of the Dragon by actor Steve Toussaint.

Martin indicated that work has been going on for a few years on possible animated series in the Game of Thrones world, but that several projects have already been dropped.

High cost

“We have transitioned Nine Voyages, our series about the legendary voyages of The Sea Snake, from live action to animation. A move I fully support,” said Martin.

He continues: “Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitively expensive, with half the series taking place at sea and the need to create a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys, from the Basilisk Islands to Volantis to Qarth to…well, go on.”

Animation

“There’s a whole world out there,” the writer continues. “There’s a much greater chance that we can show it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects in the pipeline.”

House of the Dragon season 2 will be released in mid-2024 and will consist of eight episodes. Of course they can be seen again on HBO Max.