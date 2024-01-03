New ‘Game of Thrones’ series is undergoing major change, but it will get there

#Game #Thrones #series #undergoing #major #change

The spin-off of House of the Dragon is about Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake.

HBO Max will release the second season of House of the Dragon this year and other spin-offs are being worked on behind the scenes. It is now clear that a future series will come to the small screen in a different form than previously announced.

Writer George RR Martin reveals in his own blog that the planned series Nine Voyages will no longer appear as a live action series, but as an animated series.

Nine Journeys

The series shows the adventures of the character Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake. This character is played in House of the Dragon by actor Steve Toussaint.

Martin indicated that work has been going on for a few years on possible animated series in the Game of Thrones world, but that several projects have already been dropped.

High cost

“We have transitioned Nine Voyages, our series about the legendary voyages of The Sea Snake, from live action to animation. A move I fully support,” said Martin.

He continues: “Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitively expensive, with half the series taking place at sea and the need to create a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys, from the Basilisk Islands to Volantis to Qarth to…well, go on.”

Animation

“There’s a whole world out there,” the writer continues. “There’s a much greater chance that we can show it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects in the pipeline.”

Also Read:  WWDC 2023 will be a 'party' with a series of new Macs

House of the Dragon season 2 will be released in mid-2024 and will consist of eight episodes. Of course they can be seen again on HBO Max.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkey does not let ships donated to Ukraine into the Black Sea
Turkey does not let ships donated to Ukraine into the Black Sea
Posted on
In the new restaurant in Porto, you can eat everything you want for 11.95 euros
In the new restaurant in Porto, you can eat everything you want for 11.95 euros
Posted on
Apple iPhone 15 in a Polish store in a great promotion
Apple iPhone 15 in a Polish store in a great promotion
Posted on
New ‘Game of Thrones’ series is undergoing major change, but it will get there
New ‘Game of Thrones’ series is undergoing major change, but it will get there
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News