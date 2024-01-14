New Grot A3. The factory draws lessons from Ukraine and beyond

#Grot #factory #draws #lessons #Ukraine

Fabryka Broni “Łucznik” is planning a new A3 version of the Grot rifle. The president of the company’s management board told us what conclusions were drawn from the war in Ukraine, where these Polish weapons are used.

The Radom Weapons Factory “Łucznik” has had a successful period in recent years due to numerous orders from the Polish Army. Over time, there was an order for Grot rifles from Ukraine and the company’s activity on the American market. Dr. Wojciech Arndt, president of the management board of Fabryka Broni “Łucznik” – Radom, answered our questions regarding plans related to Grot rifles.

Przemysław Juraszek, WP Tech: Grot rifles receive mostly favorable opinions among Ukrainian users, but a new version of the A3 was announced some time ago. What lessons have been learned from the war in Ukraine and from Polish users, and what changes may the A3 version feature?

Dr. Wojciech Arndt: Most of the A3 version has already been agreed with the user, but we still need to agree on the documentation with institutions subordinate to the Minister of National Defense, which is a very demanding process.

One issue is barrel length, as we are considering using a 14-inch (356 mm) barrel instead of the current 16-inch (406 mm) used. This is the current trend in assault rifles and, as you well know, it is sufficient for this category of weapon. It is worth noting that in Ukraine, soldiers often use our Grot rifles as sniper weapons.

The second change will be the adjustment of the stock of the Grot carbine for tall users and the changed attachment for the carrying belt. The third issue is even better sealing of the carabiner to prevent foreign bodies from entering it in extreme conditions.

Is there a plan to make the Grot rifle lighter (the version with a 16-inch barrel weighs 3.65 kg)? The Czech CZ-806 BREN-2 weighs, for example, 3.1 kg with a 14-inch barrel. Will the new version also strive for this?

As a Grota user – I would like to. Although I must say that after shooting a bit with the HK MR223, the HK is also not a light weapon (the 16.5-inch version weighs 3.79 kg). On the other hand, when I see various AR-15 rifles weighing up to 2.6-2.7 kg, my eyes light up. We are working on losing weight for Grot, but we probably won’t get down to 2.6-2.7 kg.

What is the situation with other variants of the Grot rifle? This is especially true of the sub-carbine version with a 10-inch (264 mm) barrel and the stockless version.

The military is particularly interested in a sub-carbine with a shorter 10-inch barrel. We assume that, considering that their dimensions more or less coincide, both are very well suited for use in mechanized troops. However, when it comes to availability, as always, they will go to the army first, and only then will we release the civilian version.

This variant is already ready for production and we are just waiting for its approval. Moreover, our production is so full of the standard variant that we do not feel an urgent need to start production of another version. However, as I have already said, we would like to release them on the civilian market, so we are still thinking about it.

In turn, in the case of the stockless variant, the market is constantly asking questions, especially about the variant with a 10-inch barrel, which is the size of a submachine gun.

What does the issue of expansion to other calibers look like, as already seen in the example of the Grota conversion kit for the 7.62×39 mm cartridge and the 762N sniper version for the 7.62×51 mm NATO / .308 Winchester cartridge? Do you have models for the increasingly “fashionable” 6.5 Creedmoor or 7.62×35 mm / .300 AAC Blackout?

We are constantly analyzing the expectations of our military and the civilian market. Indeed, at the moment, we are mainly focused on 5.56×45 mm NATO weapons, but, for example, when we export to Africa, the 7.62×39 mm cartridge is much more popular there.

We are also working on a version for the increasingly popular 6.5 Creedmoor cartridge, which is an intermediate point in relation to the new ammunition with a 6.8 mm bullet. It is worth noting, however, that the 6.5 Creedmoor gun on the civilian market is a solution for connoisseurs, taking into account the cost of ammunition.

We are also considering other options, such as the .300 AAC Blackout, but I can say that we looked at other solutions first. This is something we take into account when we talk to our end user. It must be remembered that the command includes not only WOT instructors, but also former soldiers of various formations, including, to a large extent, special forces, who have extensive experience with various calibers and we also come across various proposals. When it comes to Grot, everything is taken into account and we are exploring various solutions.

What does the issue of production capacity look like in times of increased demand and what are your plans for the future?

In recent years, the Weapons Factory has faced very serious challenges related to increasing production. It’s not easy, because every company that produces precision elements, especially those related to metal processing, knows that it is difficult to multiply production from month to month, sometimes year to year, and we did it. In 2022, we delivered over 17,000 spearheads to the army, and in 2023, over 35,000, and we also produce other long and short weapons.

Our plan, the production challenge we are striving for (and it seems that at the moment it can be achieved, because all our previous goals have been achieved) is to achieve production of 100,000 weapons per year in 2026. So if it turned out that 100 percent demand will concern Grot rifles, we assume the production of 100,000 Grot rifles per year. Of course, this will not be the case, because we still produce VIS pistols, grenade launchers and Beryl carbines for the civilian market. Nevertheless, these 100,000 weapons per year are already a level that guarantees the profitable and developmental functioning of our organization.

Of course, there were expectations and signals that we should produce millions. As a production company that must be guided by certain criteria related to the economy and normal functioning of a commercial company, we should always assume that this harvest period will end one day. Therefore, we cannot employ thousands of people and buy dozens of machines for several years. However, these 100,000 weapons per year are a real number, taking into account the supply of our products to the services and the civilian market, including exports.

For this purpose, Fabryka Broni has already obtained construction permits both for an additional parking lot and for a hall that will be built in place of part of the existing parking lot (works will start this quarter). Moreover, the process of purchasing machines is still ongoing. A robotization project is being implemented and all production halls are being equipped with air conditioning to ensure employee comfort. However, there is still much work to be done by 2026.

What is the production of the main elements of the weapon? Do you rely on your own capabilities or on subcontractors?

Even though we have the ability to produce all weapon components, we cooperate with different partners because it is more efficient. Most of them are companies from our region, which is the most industrialized region of the Second Polish Republic (former COP). Therefore, there are a lot of companies here that process steel and other metals. In addition, a number of companies cooperating with us belong to the Polish Armaments Group, including Maskpol, responsible for the production of polymer elements. Another company from the PGZ group deals with galvanization.

What then does the issue of quality control look like in the case of cooperators?

Our subcontractors are not only subject to our quality control, but also to military supervision as part of the AQAP (Allied Quality Assurance Publication) certification program, and each subcontractor must take this into account. We have long-term contracts with our partners, which means we don’t keep them in suspense about what will happen next year, and we can be sure that we are working with the most reliable people. This seems to be a better solution than organizing a large competition every year, where at the end the manufacturer may not always have a good subcontractor to choose from. If someone is good, we try to take care of them and support them.

I can confirm that Grot is indeed used in Ukraine, but I can’t say anything more. Answering the question about licensed production in Ukraine, we do not plan to move it, because we focus on production in Poland, mainly for the needs of the Polish Army.

