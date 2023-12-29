New GTA 6 leak reveals Rockstar’s scrapped plans

#GTA #leak #reveals #Rockstars #scrapped #plans

(Image: Rockstar Games)

The teenager who stole all kinds of GTA 6 data has already been convicted, but a mountain of leaked information has now surfaced. Including the source code of GTA 5 and a number of deleted projects.

Even on the day that Rockstar Games would take control by officially unveiling GTA 6, a spanner was thrown in the works by leakers.

The leaks surrounding GTA 6

The complete trailer was already circulating on Twitter in low quality hours before the planned unveiling. The studio then decided to bring forward the official announcement.

An unfortunate one turn of events, because the official unveiling actually ended a painful year for the studio. A year earlier, a teenager managed to penetrate Rockstar’s internal chat channels.

He obtained, among other things, ninety videos of the then completely secret game and dropped those images on the internet. Not the revelation you hope for as a developer after all these years of work.

Source code GTA 5 and deleted projects on the street

As if the trailer-leak wasn’t painful enough, gets the original one leak from 2022 now still a tail. A new mountain of internal files from Rockstar Games has now surfaced. In addition to the source code of GTA 5, some mega news per se there are also telling references to other games.

For example, the leaked data shows that GTA 6 took so long to be released partly because Rockstar was developing Bully 2, a sequel to the iconic 2006 game. However, that project was canceled so that the studio could fully focus on the new Grand Theft Auto. The same goes for a return of the Midnight Club racing franchise.

The first Bully (Image: Rockstar)

It is also evident from the leaks that fans of the campaign of GTA 5 had to wait so long for a new one single playerexperience. Rockstar planned to release multiple DLCs for GTA 5’s story mode, the stolen data reveals. Including a prequel, a return to Liberty City and new adventures for Michael, Franklin and Trevor.

The big trade-off

Why we the extra single playercontent remains the question, although Rockstar did release in 2017 that the development of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA Online more resources required than initially expected.

The fact remains that it is above all cashcow GTA Online was where all the new content appeared, while gamers who prefer to experience adventures alone had to wait more than ten years for GTA 6.

Yes, games are getting bigger, better and more realistic, but the price that gamers pay for this is evident: studios like Rockstar have to divide their attention between just one or two mega-projects that are in the oven for many years, without the space that used to be there for spin-offs, creative risks and faster releases.

Hopefully GTA 6 will prove that trade-off it’s worth it, because at this rate it will take twenty years before we see GTA 7… Also check the alleged release timing of GTA 6, which was allegedly spotted by a cleaner.

Spotted an error? Mail us. We are grateful to you.