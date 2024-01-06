New hotel from the owner of Meliá opens at Easter

#hotel #owner #Meliá #opens #Easter

The Hoti Hotéis Group hopes to open a hotel in Braga and another in São João da Madeira this year, with an investment of 30 million euros, while abroad Luanda, in Angola, and Galicia, in Spain, are the next destinations.

In December 2023, the Hoti group had 19 hotel units under various brands such as Meliá, Tryp or Moxxy, 18 in Portugal and one in Mozambique, which represent, according to administrator Ricardo Gonçalves, 2,942 rooms in operation.

Of these 19 units, only one operates under a management contract, with the rest being leased or owned by the group.

This year, the Group has two units under development that will add another 209 rooms to the existing ones. They are the Innside Braga (109 rooms), located on Avenida Central, whose work was launched and is the brand’s entry into Portugal, due to open at Easter, after an investment of 16 million euros.

The Meliá de São João da Madeira (100 rooms), which should be ready at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2025, said the group’s founder Manuel Proença in a meeting with journalists in Lisbon.

These two units represent an investment of 30 million euros, divided into 15 million euros per house.

There are two “superior 4-star” hotels, says the founder of the Hoti Group Manuel Proença.

Asked about international expansion plans, Manuel Proença said that there are at least two markets under analysis.

“We look at Angola, specifically Luanda, and Galicia [em Espanha]which is a natural market for us, which provides continuity for our hotels”, he said.

Later, the official admitted that the construction of a hotel unit in Luanda could take place this year.

Parado continues the project for Largo do Rato in Lisbon, with Manuel Proença remembering that when the group purchased the land, the project for the hotel was already approved, but that, in the meantime, its construction was prevented due to the fact that “the architectural project is not suitable for that area”. The official hopes that the matter will be resolved later this year.

The Hoti Hotéis Group achieved revenues of 102 million euros in 2023, 22% more than in 2022 and the highest value ever, and expects to increase revenue this year to 110 million.

“The year went very well and we are very satisfied. We are getting closer and closer to one of the group’s objectives, which is to have revenues of 150 million within a few years”, said Manuel Proença, in this meeting with journalists.

The group had 1,040 workers at the end of 2023.