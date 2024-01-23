New images from the Webb space telescope reach US stamps

#images #Webb #space #telescope #reach #stamps

Two images captured by the space telescope James Webbwhich began scientific operations in the summer of 2022 and is the largest device of its type ever built, became stamps of the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Both are postage stamps. priority and show spectacular color landscapes of the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope NASA “It is the perfect intersection between science, engineering and art, revealing the greatest secrets of the cosmos through the beautiful images it captures,” NASA associate administrator for scientific missions, Nicola Fox, said in a statement.

The first of the stamps, express priority, shows the Carina Nebula, about 7,600 light years away, which was one of the first images taken by the Webb to be made known, in the summer of 2022.

In the image you can see stars that had remained hidden until then, and which were revealed thanks to the telescope’s ability to capture infrared light, allowing it to see beyond cosmic dust.

The second stamp shows the famous Pillars of Creationabout 6,500 light years away, where new stars form within dense clouds of gas and dust, a process that takes place over millennia.

He James Webb, which was launched on December 25, 2021 and which had to overcome a series of critical stages in its complex deployment, in addition to a long tune-up, is not only the largest and most advanced telescope in space, but has also opened a new era in astronomy.

Also Read:  Spooky! Asteroid is estimated to hit Earth in 2024, could destroy continents

Located 1.5 million kilometresfocuses on the study of the early universe, the evolution of galaxies, the life cycle of stars, and the existence and composition of other worlds.

The collaboration of the NASAthe European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) made its development a reality.

With information from EFE

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bosses lose battle for new recruit – sports director becomes clear
Bosses lose battle for new recruit – sports director becomes clear
Posted on
Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Posted on
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Posted on
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News