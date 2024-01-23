New images from the Webb space telescope reach US stamps

#images #Webb #space #telescope #reach #stamps

Two images captured by the space telescope James Webbwhich began scientific operations in the summer of 2022 and is the largest device of its type ever built, became stamps of the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Sealed with stardust ✨

@USPS has issued 2 new stamps celebrating the Webb Telescope. The first is a Priority Mail Express stamp of the “Cosmic Cliffs” in the Carina Nebula; the second is a Priority Mail stamp of the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared: pic.twitter.com/WJE6LpitWV — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 22, 2024

Both are postage stamps. priority and show spectacular color landscapes of the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope NASA “It is the perfect intersection between science, engineering and art, revealing the greatest secrets of the cosmos through the beautiful images it captures,” NASA associate administrator for scientific missions, Nicola Fox, said in a statement.

The first of the stamps, express priority, shows the Carina Nebula, about 7,600 light years away, which was one of the first images taken by the Webb to be made known, in the summer of 2022.

In the image you can see stars that had remained hidden until then, and which were revealed thanks to the telescope’s ability to capture infrared light, allowing it to see beyond cosmic dust.

The second stamp shows the famous Pillars of Creationabout 6,500 light years away, where new stars form within dense clouds of gas and dust, a process that takes place over millennia.

He James Webb, which was launched on December 25, 2021 and which had to overcome a series of critical stages in its complex deployment, in addition to a long tune-up, is not only the largest and most advanced telescope in space, but has also opened a new era in astronomy.

Located 1.5 million kilometresfocuses on the study of the early universe, the evolution of galaxies, the life cycle of stars, and the existence and composition of other worlds.

The collaboration of the NASAthe European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) made its development a reality.

