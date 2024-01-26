New India vs Pakistan tensions result in murder

#India #Pakistan #tensions #result #murder

Jakarta

The governments of Pakistan and India are now involved in the latest tensions. Islamabad claims there is credible evidence linking New Delhi agents to the murder of two of its citizens in the country.

It is known that this case has increased tensions between the two countries, which have long been bitter enemies.

Reported Friday (26/1/2024), the accusation was made several days after Pakistan was involved in mutual attacks with Iran, as well as its neighboring countries, against targets they considered to be militant hideouts.

India separately also accuses Pakistan of training and harboring militants who launch attacks in the Kashmir region. It is known that this area is a dispute in the Himalayan area, which is divided between the two countries.

The two countries, which both have nuclear weapons, have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Syrus Qazi told reporters that the killings on his territory allegedly linked to Indian agents involved a “sophisticated international arrangement” spread across a number of locations.

Not only that, he also admitted to having documentary and forensic evidence regarding the involvement of Indian agents.

“We have documentary, financial and forensic evidence regarding the involvement of two Indian agents who masterminded this murder,” he said.

Read the full news on the next page.

(dwia/rfs)

Also Read:  Horrifying Data: Palestinians Killed Since Israel Destroyed Gaza

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Moscow denounces French “militarist frenzy” after announcements of arms deliveries to kyiv
Moscow denounces French “militarist frenzy” after announcements of arms deliveries to kyiv
Posted on
Divorced Georgian twins were victims of a major child trafficking scandal
Divorced Georgian twins were victims of a major child trafficking scandal
Posted on
After procedural battle: match between Anderlecht and Racing Genk is replayed after all, Anderlecht appeals
After procedural battle: match between Anderlecht and Racing Genk is replayed after all, Anderlecht appeals
Posted on
here are 5 remedies to relieve it
here are 5 remedies to relieve it
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News