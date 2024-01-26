New India vs Pakistan tensions result in murder

#India #Pakistan #tensions #result #murder

The governments of Pakistan and India are now involved in the latest tensions. Islamabad claims there is credible evidence linking New Delhi agents to the murder of two of its citizens in the country.

It is known that this case has increased tensions between the two countries, which have long been bitter enemies.

Reported Friday (26/1/2024), the accusation was made several days after Pakistan was involved in mutual attacks with Iran, as well as its neighboring countries, against targets they considered to be militant hideouts.

India separately also accuses Pakistan of training and harboring militants who launch attacks in the Kashmir region. It is known that this area is a dispute in the Himalayan area, which is divided between the two countries.

The two countries, which both have nuclear weapons, have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Syrus Qazi told reporters that the killings on his territory allegedly linked to Indian agents involved a “sophisticated international arrangement” spread across a number of locations.

Not only that, he also admitted to having documentary and forensic evidence regarding the involvement of Indian agents.

“We have documentary, financial and forensic evidence regarding the involvement of two Indian agents who masterminded this murder,” he said.

