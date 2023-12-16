New information about the date of Romania’s accession to Schengen: “The President has a vote by which he can block anything in Europe”

#information #date #Romanias #accession #Schengen #President #vote #block #Europe

Saturday, December 16, 2023, 8:12 p.m

Romania’s entry into Schengen is blocked by Austria PHOTO Twitter/Ciaran o Meachair

PMP MEP Eugen Tomac announced that we cannot have a decision on Schengen earlier than January 24, 2024, because then the next JAI Council will take place.

Eugen Tomac declared on Antena 3 that he does not believe in the scenario in which the negotiations for Romania’s accession to Schengen by sea and air will be completed in two days.

“Earlier than January 24th we cannot have a decision, on January 24th the next JAI Council will take place. And the earliest where Romania can on the same day decide and impose entry into Schengen, without conditions and obviously by sea, land and air, at the same time, is the date of March 21, when the European Council takes place. The president has his decision-making power, a vote by which he can block anything in Europe, if our rights are not respected”, said Tomac.

The PMP MEP stated that there is a precedent in this sense.

“We blocked the opening of negotiations for Serbia’s accession to the EU in 2012, because it did not sign the Agreement on the Protection of Minorities. We blocked the European Council and this decision was postponed in February 2012, because Serbia did not want to recognize the Romanian minority in Timo Valley. So we have this precedent,” he pointed out.

About the conditions imposed by Austria, Eugen Tomac stated that “they have nothing in common with what the Treaty says and what the Schengen Agreement says”.

“They must be rejected right from the start and I saw that the Government in Sofia was much firmer, it said that we do not accept any additional conditions, because we are not second-class citizens”, Tomac emphasized.

His clarifications come in the context in which Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared, a day ago, that he hopes to complete the negotiations for accession to the Schengen Area in the next two days, in the first step, by air and sea, and next year, accession by land.

