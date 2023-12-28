New iPads didn’t come this year, Apple’s sales dropped by millions

#iPads #didnt #year #Apples #sales #dropped #millions

According to data from the research company International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple shipped 12.5 million tablets in the third quarter of this year, compared to 14.7 million in the same period last year.

iPhones and iPads learn to replicate the human voice. More news is coming

In a year-on-year comparison, this is a decrease of 15.1 percent. At the same time, practically the entire tablet market is losing at a similar rate, according to IDC, it fell by 14.2 percent in the third quarter of this year.

Still, Apple controlled 37.5 percent of the global tablet market in the third quarter, which was enough for the top spot among other manufacturers by a wide margin.

Two models from last year

However, Apple’s results would probably be significantly better if the American manufacturer showed a new generation of apple tablets. But the latest news was presented last October. At that time, two different tablets with the logo of a bitten apple played first.

In the case of the high-end iPad Pro, major changes were made in the guts of the device, the tablet received a newer M2 processor instead of the older Apple M1 chip.

The Apple M2 chip has up to 15 percent faster 8-core CPUs and up to 35 percent faster 10-core GPUs compared to generations. And a 40 percent faster Neural Engine to accelerate machine learning tasks and 50 percent more memory throughput.

It is thanks to this chip that it is possible to create photorealistic 3D designs on the tablet, build sophisticated AR models and play games with console-level graphics and higher frame rates. At the same time, the battery lasts all day.

The performance is sufficient for the device to function as a laptop with a special cover. In the same way, it is possible to connect the latest iPad Pro with a cable directly to the monitor and use it with a keyboard and mouse as a desktop PC.

Prices for the iPad Pro with an 11-inch display start at CZK 25,990, and in the case of the 12.9-inch variant, at CZK 35,490. In this respect, the second novelty of last autumn, which is simply called iPad (2022), is cheaper. Apple values ​​the cheapest version at CZK 14,490.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Size comparison of both iPad Pro (2022)

A new design language

The second novelty was the basic iPad, which finally after years switched to the design language of its little brothers – the iPad Air or Pro. Unlike the older nine, the iPad (2022) has thin frames around the screen and got rid of the now obsolete home button under the display.

The pleasant appearance of this iPad with a 10.9-inch display is further emphasized by the whole range of offered colors – you can buy the 10th generation iPad in blue, pink, silver and yellow. You get them all in a 10.9-inch body with a Retina display. You can choose between WiFi and 5G connectivity, in capacities from 64 to 256 GB.

The USB-C interface takes care of charging in the same way as in the case of the iPad Pro. There is also other equipment typical of higher-end Apple tablets, such as the Magic Keyboard Folio case with Trackpad, thanks to which the tablet can function as a laptop at the same time.

The heart of this tablet is the Apple A14 Bionic processor, which powered, for example, the iPhone 12. The newer chips are of course better in terms of performance, but the A14 is no slouch either. Even by today’s standards, it still has enough power.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Apple iPad (2022)

Christmas didn’t make it. News that will arrive next year

You may find it useful on Zboží.cz: iPad