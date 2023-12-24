New Island Appears in Japan After Series of Volcanic Eruptions

#Island #Appears #Japan #Series #Volcanic #Eruptions

A series of dramatic volcanic eruptions recently gave birth to a new island off the coast of Japan. The presence of the new island says a lot about Japan and the worldview that considers it unique.

In late October, plumes of white smoke and ash began to rise from the sea, as an underwater volcano roared near Japan’s Ogasawara archipelago in the western Pacific Ocean.

In November, the eruptions became more powerful and frequent, causing the emergence of new land with a diameter of 100 meters off the southern coast of Iwoto Island (formerly called Iwo Jima).

Although these dramatic events made international headlines, they largely escaped the attention of people in Japan, the most seismically active country on Earth due to its location on the Ring of Fire.

Japan is home to about 10% of the world’s active volcanoes and is estimated to experience 1,500 earthquakes every year.

In many ways, Japan is a roaring and crumbling geological laboratory, shaped by immense forces. And over the centuries, the same forces that shaped Japan physically also shaped its uniqueness in the world.

Japan is an island country. Despite consisting of four main islands connected by bridges and bullet trains, the entire Japanese archipelago has more than 14,000 islands including 7,000 discovered earlier this year.

Undersea volcanoes often give rise to new land. Sometimes these new islands are eroded and lost by the waves.

Other times they blend into the existing islands so that they resemble cute shapes. And sometimes, these active volcanoes continue to spew ash and rock as high as 200 meters into the sky a decade after they formed, as happened a few weeks ago.

Of course, Japan hasn’t always been an easy place to live.

Getty ImagesJapan is one of the countries on the Ring of Fire and that makes it vulnerable to disasters.

A century ago, more than 100,000 people died and nearly half of Tokyo was destroyed in one afternoon, during the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923.

Since then, although Japan pioneered some of the world’s most disaster-resistant buildings, flash floods, typhoons and tsunamis, typhoons, blizzards, earthquakes, landslides and volcanoes have killed more than 55,000 people in the country.

Despite or perhaps because of their history of living on highly active fault lines, Japanese people tend to have a strong sense of resilience, a deep respect for nature, and a belief in the power of impermanence.

There is a common expression in Japan: “shou ga nai”, which is best translated as “it can’t be helped”.

You might hear someone say this when they get caught in a rainstorm without an umbrella, when it hails on the road, or when a small vibration delays their train.

While it is easy to equate this phrase with the French “c’est la vie” or the English “it is what it is”, shou ga nai expresses a universal sentiment in a uniquely Japanese way: we cannot control our environment, but we can control our reactions to things. -things we can’t control.

In a country that traditionally prioritizes social harmony and nature reigning supreme, there is something comforting in accepting a bad situation rather than continuing to fight it.

“I think sometimes Japanese people are criticized for not being proactive, and this expression reflects that. However, Japanese people are very resilient and find ways to overcome the environment,” said Susan Onuma, former president of the Japanese American Association of New York.

“Japanese society feels a very strong sense of unity because [peristiwa alam yang tidak dapat diprediksi] what happens in these island countries tends to only happen to them.”

Getty ImagesThe Japanese tsunami in 2011 hit vehicles and houses on a bridge in the city of Sendai in Miyagi prefecture.

Japan’s acceptance and appreciation of natural change may have arisen from the country’s two most popular religions: the country’s indigenous beliefs, namely Shinto and Buddhism.

Shintoism is largely based on a person’s connection to the patterns and forces of nature and was once centered on direct worship of nature itself.

Worshipers believe in millions of gods (called kami) living in forests, mountains, and animals. There is a belief that its followers live in a permanent state of impermanence because these spirits are constantly changing.

As Buddhism began to spread across social classes in Japan in the 12th and 13th centuries, Japanese society began to incorporate more of a sense of Buddhist ephemerality into their natural environment and cultural practices.

Today, everything from Japanese woodblock prints (known as ukiyo-e, from the Buddhist word for impermanence), to kintsugi (literally: “merging with gold”, but really a reminder to stay optimistic when things go wrong) messy), to wabi-sabi (which reminds us that there is beauty in imperfection) rooted in the idea of ​​mortality and accepting what you cannot change.

There’s even a term for Japanese philosophy that embraces impermanence: “mono-no aware.” This concept means “the ephemeral nature of beauty”, but includes a broader sense of seasonality and transience and is perhaps best explained by Japan’s obsession with cherry blossoms.

Every year in early spring, city dwellers head to the greener suburbs to see these beautiful pink and white flowers before they fall to the ground.

However, even in a country that embraces natural change, the continuous wave of natural disasters has tested Japan’s uniqueness in the eyes of the world.

In 2011, the strongest earthquake ever to hit Japan spawned a tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people and wiped entire cities from the map.

The 9.0 magnitude earthquake was so strong that it shifted the earth from its axis and affected the souls of the people who experienced it.

“Many people are still shaken by what happened, and you can still see evidence of this disaster today,” said Tomohiro Ito, who works in the city of Sendai just 130 kilometers east of the quake’s epicenter.

Ito was in his office on the seventh floor when, as he recalls, “The ground shook more violently than I had ever experienced before; it was like the ceiling might collapse at any moment and that’s all it did to me!”

Although most buildings in downtown Sendai survived, houses in nearby low-lying areas were swept away by the tsunami and thousands of people died.

Ito explained that the mindset of local residents changed forever. “Nowadays people here usually think about whether something happened before the earthquake or after the earthquake.”

Today, Sendai’s harbor has been rebuilt and this glittering city has a growing population of around one million people.

However, Ito explained that many locals now keep a week’s supply of extra food in their homes and a full tank of gas in their cars at all times because here, as in most parts of Japan, you never know what tomorrow will bring.

The world’s newest island is now visible from space, but experts still don’t know whether it will remain its current size, expand as the volcano continues to erupt, or simply disappear into the sea due to erosion.

However, in a country that is constantly changing and still quite literally in its infancy, one thing is certain: Japan’s newest island will not be its last.

