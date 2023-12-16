New Lancia Ypsilon, what’s cooking

#Lancia #Ypsilon #whats #cooking

Like a puzzle Last November 27, on the occasion of its 117th anniversary, Lancia presented the first detail of the new Ypsilon.

Everything goes like a puzzle, with the local brand showing the details of the new small car one at a time at more or less regular intervals. He recently unveiled a second image showing the front of the car with the

iconic Lancia glass (seen among other things already on the Pu+Ra HPE), part of the brand’s tradition and today reinterpreted in a modern key, projecting it into the future, through three rays of LED light that make it original and very recognizable both day and night. The design ensures that the glass “ideally” embraces the

new Lancia lettering, made in satin stainless steel finish and characterized by the original font inspired by the world of fashion. The front, inspired by the Lancia Beta Montecarlo, will be glossy black to better highlight the brand’s new writing, a solution already adopted (successfully) on the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept.

Immediately in limited edition The new Lancia Ypsilon will have one

100% BEV motorization and it will be

available in 1906 numbered and certified units: it will be called Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina and represents the first concrete step on the path of the “Renaissance of the brand”, with a clear electrification strategy that is proceeding very quickly, in line with Stellantis’ “Dare Forward” strategic plan and supported by Free2move Charge in a 360° integrated charging ecosystem. As explained by the Italian brand,

the first image of the coffee table it represents an unprecedented detail, as well as a design element, and creates a strong reference to that concept of comfort, which has always been central to Lancia and now made even more relevant thanks to the collaboration with Cassina.

The Ypsilon still performs well on the market Recently, awaiting the debut of the new generation of Ypsilon, Lancia has renewed the current model, following the path of simplifying the Hybrid engine range, now more streamlined and intuitive, and enriching the offer of standard contents. In fact, the new Ypsilon Hybrid range goes from the five versions offered up to now to just two versions:

Gold and Platinum. It was also confirmed

Ecochic GPLwhich allows you to save around 45% compared to an equivalent petrol engine, which in terms of money spent corresponds to almost 700 euros per year on an average mileage of 15,000 km.

The Gold version It offers Style rims and electric mirrors and features styling work done on the interior aimed at giving it a more elegant appearance.

On the Platinum version instead, the alloy wheels, the rear bumper in the same color as the bodywork, the chrome exhaust, the Privacy Glass, the camera and the rear parking sensors are integrated, as well as the seats with SEAQUAL® YARN* covering, an innovative and sustainable material created recycling the plastic collected in the Mediterranean.