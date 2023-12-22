New law planned: Özdemir threatens forest farmers with prison! | politics

#law #planned #Özdemir #threatens #forest #farmers #prison #politics

The relationship between the federal government and agriculture is at its lowest point. The farmers are horrified by the impending loss of agricultural diesel and the vehicle tax exemption for agricultural vehicles.

Now, of all times, Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (58, Green Party) is pushing ahead with another project that is likely to further harm the disgruntled agriculture sector.

The Green politician is planning a fundamental reform of the Federal Forest Act (the draft is available to BILD). Affected: around 11 million hectares of forest and 750,000 private forestry companies.

Even before they were passed, the German agriculture and forestry industry was outraged by the plans. The accusation: The draft shows deep mistrust of the foresters.

Reason: Unlike before, the new law allows for prison sentences for forest owners who violate the law. According to the draft, anyone who “clears the forest” or “creates a danger” in the forest will face a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture is planning hefty fines (up to 50,000 euros) if forest owners fertilize the forest “widely” contrary to the law, clear rootstocks or fail to reforest a forest area in a timely manner.

“Absurd,” says Max von Elverfeldt, chairman of “Family Farms and Forestry”. Von Elverfeldt outragedly told BILD: “The new criminal offenses and fine regulations compared to the currently applicable Federal Forest Act are an expression of a deep mistrust of us local foresters. The threat of prison sentences equates forest owners with criminals, and the confiscation of the means of crime equates chainsaws with murder weapons.”

Even in the traffic light coalition there is shaking of heads about the planned penalties. FDP agricultural expert Gero Hocker (48) told BILD: “While farmers are protesting all over the country, forest farmers and foresters should in future be hit with draconian penalties for even the smallest violation of the rules.”

Hocker therefore demands: “Instead of being petty and pedantic in hindering people from doing their jobs, the minister should rather focus more on what matters: food production and supply and more trust in those who know better than politics out there. how to manage nature.”

Union parliamentary group vice-president Steffen Bilger (44, CDU) complains: “First, the forest farmers are also excessively burdened with agricultural diesel and vehicle tax – and now there is bitter general suspicion against them with the threat of punishment: Who plans to take care of ours in the future to take care of the forest?”

When asked by BILD, Özdemir’s own ministry said it was unable to provide information about the planned penal provisions. A spokesman said: “When punishing violations of the new rules, we are guided by existing state laws and environmental criminal law, which has constantly developed in recent years and decades.”

Özdemir wants to adapt forests to climate change

There are around 11 million hectares of forest in Germany

The purpose of the new forest law is to prepare the predominantly diseased German forest for the changed conditions due to rising temperatures.

The foresters complain that the draft does not do justice to precisely this goal. Reason: The law relies on “predominantly native tree species”.

In addition, wood production is only “of secondary importance” in the draft. This does not do justice to the role of forests and wood as an economic factor. After all, forestry companies in Germany generate sales of almost 60 billion euros.