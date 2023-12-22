#laws #pensioners #employees #consumers

By: Sven Schneider

Consumers in Germany will have to prepare for changes in 2024. © Wolfgang Maria Weber/Imago; K. Schmitt/Imago; Collage: RUHR24

There will be numerous changes for consumers in 2024. Taxes and pensions will be adjusted and driving will generally become more expensive.

Dortmund – “So, what resolutions do you have for the New Year?” is often the traditional question on New Year’s Eve. Quite a few have made saving a goal for 2024. However, due to the upcoming changes, this is often not that easy. We look at the numerous adjustments. Employees, pensioners, drivers and many others are affected.

Changes 2024: New laws for pensioners, employees and consumers

What will change in 2024? The turn of the year is often the occasion for changes with regard to contracts, tariffs, payouts and taxes. Pensioners can look forward to the coming months quite positively. Despite the budget freeze, they do not have to fear any reductions in their pension (more on finances on RUHR24).

However, from 2024 onwards, for many people their pension will not start until a year later. The regular age limit then only applies from 66 years of age. This affects all German citizens who were born in 1958. The so-called “pension from 63” will also be adjusted. Starting next year, a new age limit will apply there for long-term insured people (35 years) who were born in 1960. By 2029, the retirement age will increase to 65 years. The discounts also increase gradually.

Changes in 2024: tax benefits and increase in the minimum wage

There is definitely positive news for millions of people in Germany. You will benefit from tax advantages from 2024. The basic allowance will be increased by 696 euros to 11,604 euros. This is intended to ensure the minimum subsistence level without being further burdened by tax payments. Since 1996, every person subject to income tax in Germany has been entitled to an annual tax-free basic allowance.

Employees expect an increase in the minimum wage from 2024. This increases by 41 cents per hour to 12.41 euros. Mini-jobbers benefit twice from this. The monthly salary limit will be increased by 18 euros to 538 euros. Anyone who is able to work but does not have a job will also receive more money from the coming calendar year thanks to the increase in citizen’s allowance.

Changes in 2024: Increase in citizen’s allowance and care allowance

However, the increase in citizens’ allowance from 2024 will be individual. In principle, however, the following applies: The money received each month is increased by at least 39 euros for everyone. Single people and single parents can expect the highest financial jump at 61 euros (you can find many job offers full-time, part-time or as a mini-job on RUHR24JOBS.de).

Starting next year, significantly more support will be given to employed people who also care for a relative. The care support allowance can be applied for annually from 2024. Care allowance and care benefits in kind will be increased by 5 percent. If a family member is in a nursing home, the subsidies towards their own contribution increase gradually. From the 4th year onwards, 75 percent will now be subsidized.

Changes in 2024: Higher taxes when refueling – driving licenses will become more expensive

Driving will become more expensive in the coming year 2024. The problem: It’s just the first step in a chain of price increases. Background: In 2024, another part of the so-called Fuel Emissions Trading Act (BEHG) will come into effect. In order to meet climate protection goals, consumers have to pay more taxes on gasoline and diesel. The price per liter for petrol rises to 9.58 cents and for diesel to 10.71 cents.

Those who are new to driving or are planning to get their driving license in the coming year will also have to dig deeper into their wallets. The theoretical exam should cost an average of 25 euros more, the practical one even 130 euros. Newcomers should keep the new tire regulations in mind. From October, tires with the M+S symbol are no longer permitted.