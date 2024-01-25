New license plates from June. They will be yellow with red font

#license #plates #June #yellow #red #font

The Government Legislation Center has just published a draft regulation of the Ministry of Infrastructure on the registration and marking of vehicles, requirements for license plates and templates of other documents related to vehicle registration. The document, which is to be effective from June 1 this year, specifies, among others: new license plate designs reserved for “passenger cars intended for sports competitions”.

The need to issue a new regulation on the registration and marking of vehicles results from, among others, from the Act of July 7, 2023 amending certain acts in order to limit certain effects of identity theft. Based on it – from January 1, 2024 – the obligation to notify the starosta about the purchase of a vehicle was replaced by the obligation to submit an application for vehicle registration.

As a result, the new regulation (in its proposed form) no longer contains regulations regarding notification of the purchase of a vehicle. As a result, the application form for registration, temporary registration, deregistration of a vehicle or notification of sale of a vehicle has also been changed. Other changes concern planned improvements in the registration of SAM vehicles and cars imported from abroad. In this case, the idea is to expand the catalog of documents that will not require a translation to be submitted with the vehicle registration application.

A completely new design is the license plate design for passenger cars intended for sports competitions. The project specifies their colors and – in accordance with previous declarations of the Ministry of Infrastructure – supplements the provisions on temporary registration in connection with adding the possibility of temporary registration of such cars. The draft regulation reads that:

The temporary registration plate is embossed with a registration number consisting of the voivodeship and vehicle identification:

1) red on a white background or

2) red on a yellow background in the case of a registration plate issued for a passenger car intended for sports competitions.

Let us remind you that in August 2023, President Andrzej Duda signed the Act on Public Transport, which also changes some provisions of the Road Traffic Law. For the first time in history – in “unit 7.” the concept of a “passenger car intended for sports competitions” appeared there. Such vehicles will not be subjected to periodic technical inspections and will stand out, among others: new license plate design. Instead of standard periodic technical tests, cars intended for sports will have to undergo tests as to compliance with technical conditions and will be allowed to drive only “temporarily”.

Temporary registration of a passenger car intended for sports competitions is to be performed by the “locally competent” starosta. At the transport department we will then receive a temporary permit (for 12 months) and a set of legalized license plates – with a yellow background and red font.

Importantly, a passenger car intended for sports will not be able to participate in normal traffic. The vehicle may be used on a public road only during sports competitions.

