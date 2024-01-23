New low cost flights from Italy are about to take off – SiViaggia

#cost #flights #Italy #SiViaggia

Both Ryanair and easyJet have just announced their new airline routes which will take you to new destinations.

Both low-cost airlines have revealed their long-awaited plans.

Ryanair’s new routes

Ryanair will take off with new flights from Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino to Dubrovnik (Croatia), (Poland), Gothenburg (Sweden), Lisbon (Portugal), Malta, Paris (France) and Riga (Latvia). Seven new routes have just been announced.

But that is not all. There will be ten new flights for summer 2024 departing from Milan Malpensa airport and Bergamo Orio al Serio airport. From Malpensa there will be direct flights to Athens (Greece), Budapest (Hungary), Paris, Marrakech (Morocco) and Tallinn (Estonia), while from Bergamo there will be new routes to Béni Mellal (Morocco), Castellón (Spain), Dubrovnik, Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Skiathos (Greece).

But the big news lies in the two new bases that Ryanair will open, that of Reggio Calabria and that of Trieste, which are added to the other 17 already in Italy where the low cost company has been operating for some time. However, nothing is known yet about the new flights, but those will also be announced soon.

Meanwhile, as always happens during big announcements, this time too Ryanair has simultaneously launched a promotion with airline tickets starting from 19.99 euros to be booked within the next few hours.

The new easyJet routes

There will be four new international connections operational starting from the next summer season for easyJet. Among the new features announced by the company, the Sitia airport in Crete is entering the network, and from 24 and 29 June it can be reached with direct flights both from Naples (twice a week) and from Milan Malpensa (one flight weekly).

Another novelty is arriving for Lombardy passengers: on March 31st, in fact, easyJet will inaugurate the connections between Malpensa airport and that of Gran Canaria. To reach this destination – already connected to Naples international airport since last year – the low cost company will operate a weekly flight every Sunday.

But it doesn’t end here. In fact, from 4 May a new connection will depart from Bari airport to Geneva, Switzerland, operating three times a week.

And easyJet also associates the announcement of the new routes with an offer. Until midnight on February 5th, 300,000 seats are available on board flights to and from Italy in prices discounted by 20% to fly between January 22nd and November 30th.