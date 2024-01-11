New man in Nicolette Kluijver’s life: ‘In an exploratory phase’ | Show

#man #Nicolette #Kluijvers #life #exploratory #phase #Show

Kluijver openly talks about the early love happiness: “I indeed have a great connection with a man and if he becomes my boyfriend in due course, I will let you know. We are still in the exploratory phase.” So it is not yet a relationship, but the RTL presenter is dating quite a bit. “I am very open to it and I hope that 2024 will bring a lot of good.”

She also seems to be doing well outside of love. She recently had a good scan. Kluijver went through a difficult time when she was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2017, and then lung cancer. She was pregnant at the time and was forced to terminate the pregnancy due to her illness.

After that turbulent period, Kluijver’s marriage to Joost Staudt also ended after eight years. They parted as friends and lived together on Bonaire for a long time with their children Isabella, Ana-Sofia and Jesse. Kluijver will move back to the Netherlands with her children this year, Staudt will continue to live on Bonaire.

