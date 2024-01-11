New man in Nicolette Kluijver’s life: ‘In an exploratory phase’ | Show

#man #Nicolette #Kluijvers #life #exploratory #phase #Show

Kluijver openly talks about the early love happiness: “I indeed have a great connection with a man and if he becomes my boyfriend in due course, I will let you know. We are still in the exploratory phase.” So it is not yet a relationship, but the RTL presenter is dating quite a bit. “I am very open to it and I hope that 2024 will bring a lot of good.”

She also seems to be doing well outside of love. She recently had a good scan. Kluijver went through a difficult time when she was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2017, and then lung cancer. She was pregnant at the time and was forced to terminate the pregnancy due to her illness.

After that turbulent period, Kluijver’s marriage to Joost Staudt also ended after eight years. They parted as friends and lived together on Bonaire for a long time with their children Isabella, Ana-Sofia and Jesse. Kluijver will move back to the Netherlands with her children this year, Staudt will continue to live on Bonaire.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Also Read:  Second suspected theft of Banksy artwork arrested

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Jakarta drops position, but traffic jams increase
Jakarta drops position, but traffic jams increase
Posted on
Shots from Galp, Mota-Engil and BCP launch PSI in the green
Shots from Galp, Mota-Engil and BCP launch PSI in the green
Posted on
O2 will give a discount of CZK 2,500 on the purchase of a new iPhone 15 when you trade in an older model – MobilMania.cz
O2 will give a discount of CZK 2,500 on the purchase of a new iPhone 15 when you trade in an older model – MobilMania.cz
Posted on
Naomi Hedman, next to another man, shortly after the rumors of breaking up with Florin Ristei! She herself made the image public
Naomi Hedman, next to another man, shortly after the rumors of breaking up with Florin Ristei! She herself made the image public
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News