New medical degrees and other official health titles

The Ministry of Universities has decreed the official character of four degrees and five health master’s degrees. Among them is the new medical degree from Loyola University of Andalusiawhose implementation has raised some controversy due to the opposition of the University of Seville.

This Saturday, the Official State Gazette certifies the official status of the title (private in nature) to which the Junta de Andalucía gave the green light last November. Precisely, the lack of publication in the BOE constituted one of the main criticisms of Miguel Angel Castroor, rector of the University of Seville, who denounced that for Loyola’s degree in Medicine to be “legal” It had to first be ratified by the Council of Ministers of the Government and appear in the Registry of Universities, Centers and Degrees.

In the resolution of the Ministry of Universities by which the official nature of the new university degree titles is established, another health degree from Loyola University also appears, that of Nursing. Likewise, the department led by Diana Morant has given the green light to the degrees of Vet (San Antonio Catholic University, in Murcia) and biomedical engineering (Antonio de Nebrija University of Madrid).

In parallel, the Official State Gazette confirms this Saturday the official status of five other health master’s degrees. Three of them are taught in Madrid, specifically at the European University (one of Oncology Nursing and another of Psychological intervention in crisis situations, catastrophes and emergencies) and at the Antonio de Nebrija University (biomedicine). In Alcalá, the local University will offer an official master’s degree in Physiotherapy in Women’s Health and Pelvic Health.

In turn, Universities have given the green light to a university master’s degree in Psychological intervention in the educational field at the International University of La Rioja.

The titles enable you to practice in healthcare

The Ministry of Universities emphasizes that, from now on, these degrees will have “official character” and will be valid in Spain. “They have academic and administrative effects, and in the event that this results from the applicable regulations, enabled for exercise of certain regulated professions,” he points out.

These titles will be collected in the Registry of Universities, Centers and Degrees (RUCT). “Such registration will entail the initial consideration of an accredited title for the established legal and regulatory purposes.”

“The titles will be issued in the name of the King by the Rector of the corresponding university, in accordance with the provisions of current regulations, with express mention of this agreement,” he concludes.

