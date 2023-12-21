New medicine for menopausal women: ‘It could be the solution for this group’ | Woman

#medicine #menopausal #women #solution #group #Woman

The transition is not new. And although complaints such as hot flashes and night sweats are quickly linked to it, talking about it remains a major taboo. That has to change, says Dorenda van Dijken. “Women are still ashamed of menopause and it remains difficult to discuss,” says the gynecologist. “Menopause is associated with growing older and we all want to grow older, but not be older.

Hormones

I have no idea why this is such a taboo, but fortunately I notice that it is becoming less and less. You read more and more about it in the media, so we are moving in the right direction. Fortunately, more attention is being paid to female health and therefore to menopause. But it remains bizarre; because women are distinguished from men by menstruation, having children and menopause. It’s very normal to talk about having children and it’s becoming increasingly common to talk about periods – thanks to the younger generation. The transition is also part of it. If it were up to me, we need to have a different mindset.”

During menopause, women lose two important hormones: estrogen and progesterone. In addition to hot flashes and night sweats, declining and fluctuating estrogen can be accompanied by complaints such as mood swings, anxiety and panic attacks, loss of concentration and memory, migraines, insomnia, less sex drive, bladder infections, gaining weight, hair loss, joint pain and so on. let’s continue.

Tip

According to Van Dijken, some experience more complaints than others, but it is indeed a major change in the health of every woman. “The average age at which you notice the first symptoms is around 45 to 47 years. Unfortunately, women do not always recognize it easily. But for 28 percent of women it even hinders daily life to such an extent.”

You cannot start young enough with healthy aging, Van Dijken emphasizes. “My tip is don’t wait until you have complaints, but make sure you have the right information beforehand. Your ovaries stop making the hormone estrogen and this protects against cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis, among other things. It is also important to adjust your diet and lifestyle, because that remains the basis. You can’t solve everything with a pill, a patch or a gel. If you continue to smoke and drink alcohol every day, it will not solve anything.”

New medicine

Estrogen is not found in food, but you can supplement this deficiency through hormone therapy. Van Dijken: “This works best against hot flashes and night sweats, but it can also do something about mood swing complaints. The new medicine that is now available should also help menopausal women who suffer from hot flashes. This new medicine, as it were, resets ‘your thermostat’.”

But it doesn’t do anything for your mood, heart or bones or other things, Van Dijken emphasizes. “In addition, initial studies show that it is as effective against night sweats as hormone therapy. But for women who cannot undergo hormone therapy, for example who have (had) breast cancer, this can be a solution. But it is still being investigated whether they are allowed to use this. So it is a nice addition to what we have, but it is not a replacement.”

Work floor

The drug has now been approved on the Dutch market and is expected to be available in the spring of 2024. “But we don’t know that much yet; such as reimbursement and how we may prescribe the medication. It is actually an extension of the possibilities. In addition, I think it is especially important that more attention is paid to the transition in the workplace and that it is normalized in society.

That is why we will be conducting research into this next year with a large group of parties – from patient associations to nurses and scientists. The research will be subsidized by the central government. The transition can lead to a lot of absenteeism, there is still too little attention for it and we do not yet have concrete solutions. And so it is time that we start acting normal about the transition. It’s just part of it. This prospect makes me happy. Even more than the medicine.”

More WOMAN

