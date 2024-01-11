New milestone: 28 UOH Medicine graduates took the Eunacom at the Rancagua Campus

#milestone #UOH #Medicine #graduates #Eunacom #Rancagua #Campus

The Eunacom (Single National Medical Knowledge Examination) is a qualifying exam to practice as a doctor in any center that is in a network with the public health of Chile – hospitals, clinics, CESFAM, among others. In addition, it gives the possibility of granting benefits to Fonasa beneficiaries with free choice and applying for medical specialization programs in Chile.

The first generation of Medicine graduates took the exam at the Rancagua Campus of the University of O’Higgins, being the first time that this test was taken in the Region. “It is important that in O’Higgins there is a headquarters where this exam is carried out, which we hope will be this way every year. We are proud, as a public university, to have been considered to host such a relevant test in the professional life of each of our graduates,” said the head of the UOH Medicine program, Dr. Mario Torres.

Version 22 of the test maintained its format with 180 multiple-choice questions that addressed the areas of internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, gynecology, public health, psychiatry and specialties.

“We are extremely pleased to have completed a training process that we trust will bear fruit. In addition, we have provided continuous support to students during their preparation for this exam, we recognize the importance of this step and we are committed to their success,” added Mario Torres.

The Eunacom has been applied since 2009 and is the direct continuation of the National Medical Examination (EMN), a theoretical exam that was applied from 2003 to 2008. The exam is commissioned by the State to the Association of Medical Faculties of Chile (ASOFAMECH), who was responsible for the creation and administration of the EMN. Víctor Pedrero, head of Eunacom’s Analysis unit, indicated that the process was developed optimally. “The University was very coordinated regarding the way it had to be taken, although it was the first time. The students also knew how the process worked, so it worked out for the best.”

Meanwhile, Edgardo Pacheco, a UOH Medicine graduate, stated that it is a complex exam, but that strong preparation was done by the degree. “Preparation to take this exam was essential, and we had valuable support from our teachers. This process is truly unique, since, although we have been trained for professional practice, facing this instrument requires special attention. The key is to carefully manage our times and make wise decisions regarding the questions posed. The guidance and experience of the teachers were crucial in this process, providing us with the necessary tools to face this challenge,” he indicated.