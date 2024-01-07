New obligations, will start in July 2024: it is mandatory to have it in the car. You cannot drive without it

#obligations #start #July #mandatory #car #drive

New rules – autoruote4x4.com

A new obligation will come into force in 2024, cars will have to have it on board to avoid the risk of incurring sanctions. You can’t travel without it.

The obligation that the European states have undertaken and which Italy is following up with targeted work, is to guarantee the greatest possible safety for motorists when they are traveling and consequently also for pedestrians who, on the road, inevitably coexist with the cars.

Precisely in the perspective of greater safety on the streets in Italy the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport has taken steps to amend the Highway Code tightening sanctions and introducing new measures to monitor compliance with the rules. Particular attention was paid to some of the infringements that can cause considerable danger.

But that of achieving maximum safetyit is a task that car manufacturers took on in 2022 and will probably end in 2050the year in which the complete elimination of potentially fatal accidents is expected.

More experienced motorists will remember that, in 2022, certain obligations regarding the design of cars were introduced. Obligations whose definitive application will take place in July 2024. Many models are already compliant, others will have to adapt.

Obligations of car manufacturers

It was July 6, 2022 when the EU Regulation 2019/2144 of the European Parliament and of the European Council. Starting from this date, new generation car models must be equipped with some safety systems that are commonly called Adas.

Until now, models produced before that date had no requirements in terms of equipment. MFrom July 2024, not only will there be an obligation for all cars to be equipped with ADAS, but cars that are not equipped with it cannot be sold. The objective of the European Community is to bring the number of deaths and also the number of serious injuries to zero.

Adas – autoruote4x4.com

Adas now mandatory

AdAs are safety systems that should significantly increase the safety of cars. There are already many cars that have systems such as assisted driving, l’ONEi.e. the device that detects the speed of the vehicle, the black box, devices such as the new alcohollock, inattention warning and many more.

It is also expected that vehicles are designed and constructed to provide a‘large protection area in the event of an impact for the safety of the organs and the headthus avoiding any potentially fatal injuries.

Continue Reading