New offensive power for SK Sturm

Managing Director Sport Andreas Schicker explains: “Mika Biereth is a young player who perfectly fulfills the striker profile we have clearly defined with the power and depth that we were still looking for. We have known Mika for a long time through our extensive scouting work – he became part of our shadow squad during his time in the Netherlands – and have been in very good contact with him, his management and Arsenal FC ever since. This meant we were able to quickly find an excellent replacement after Seedy Jatta’s injury, which I’m very happy about. We are convinced of Mika’s potential and look forward to seeing him in the striker jersey.”

Mika Biereth says: “The last few days have been very exciting, everything happened very quickly, but that’s just how it is in football. SK Sturm is a big club in Austria that has high goals – just like I am very ambitious and strive for the highest both in my personal development and with the team. Arthur Okonkwo, a player on loan from Arsenal, was recently extremely successful here in Graz – I hope to be able to follow in his footsteps in this regard.”

