new operator will use optical fiber from Vodafone and beyond…

#operator #optical #fiber #Vodafone #beyond..

After the 5G auction, in addition to MEO, Vodafone and NOS, there was also talk about Digi. Digi is a telecommunications company with a strong presence in the Net Voz TV market in Romania, Hungary, Italy and Spain (and with crazy offers). In Portugal, Digi will use Vodafone’s fiber optic network.

Digi will also have 40 MHz of spectrum from Vodafone…

Digi Communications entered our country after having acquired eight lots of frequencies between 800 MHx and 3600MHz for 67 million euros in 2022. The company already has several employees in Portugal and the objective is to provide the best telecommunications services at the lowest price.

Digi is a very competitive telecommunications operator, as can be seen from the price list in Spain.

Vodafone Portugal reached an agreement with Digi to provide it with 40 MHz of spectrum, as well as access to its fiber optic network. In a statement to the market, signed by its CEO, Serghei Bulgac, it is stated that Digi stated that the agreement which assumes that Vodafone will transfer 20 MHz in the 1,800 MHz band and 20 MHz in the 3,400-3,800 MHz band, as well as access wholesaler to your fiber network.

It is also mentioned that the agreement is associated with the purchase of Nowo by Vodafone. Vodafone Portugal confirmed that this agreement, which includes the proposed remedies to be presented to the Competition Authority, is within the scope of the Nowo purchase operation.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News