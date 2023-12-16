new operator will use optical fiber from Vodafone and beyond…

#operator #optical #fiber #Vodafone #beyond..

After the 5G auction, in addition to MEO, Vodafone and NOS, there was also talk about Digi. Digi is a telecommunications company with a strong presence in the Net Voz TV market in Romania, Hungary, Italy and Spain (and with crazy offers). In Portugal, Digi will use Vodafone’s fiber optic network.

Digi will also have 40 MHz of spectrum from Vodafone…

Digi Communications entered our country after having acquired eight lots of frequencies between 800 MHx and 3600MHz for 67 million euros in 2022. The company already has several employees in Portugal and the objective is to provide the best telecommunications services at the lowest price.

Digi is a very competitive telecommunications operator, as can be seen from the price list in Spain.

Vodafone Portugal reached an agreement with Digi to provide it with 40 MHz of spectrum, as well as access to its fiber optic network. In a statement to the market, signed by its CEO, Serghei Bulgac, it is stated that Digi stated that the agreement which assumes that Vodafone will transfer 20 MHz in the 1,800 MHz band and 20 MHz in the 3,400-3,800 MHz band, as well as access wholesaler to your fiber network.

It is also mentioned that the agreement is associated with the purchase of Nowo by Vodafone. Vodafone Portugal confirmed that this agreement, which includes the proposed remedies to be presented to the Competition Authority, is within the scope of the Nowo purchase operation.