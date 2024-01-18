New pension indexation table from January 15, 2024. It’s almost certain – transfers will be like this from March [18.01.24]

#pension #indexation #table #January #transfers #March #18.01.24

Pension indexation from March 1, 2024. We present the projected gross payout table because we have already learned the average annual pension inflation rate in 2023. It amounted to 11.9%, which means that pensions will increase by at least this amount.

The introduction of percentage indexation for retirees is a statutory obligation. The growth rate introduced into the budget is 12.3 percent, but it is possible to reduce it due to falling inflation in the second half of 2023.

December information presented by the National Bank of Poland forecast a price increase of 11.4% in 2023. It was this indicator that could influence the government’s decision regarding the indexation of pensions in 2024.

The question is how large will be the indexation of pensions in 2024? Since January 15, we know much more, but now the government has been directed to take steps to adjust the amount of pensions to the current economic situation.

On January 15, 2024, the Central Statistical Office released the latest inflation data. We already know that the so-called pension inflation for last year was 11.9%. This means that pensions will increase by at least this amount in March. In the gallery below, we analyze the new pension indexation table for 2024taking into account the indicator from January 15.

View gallery(20 photos)

Can there still be a change? The indexation of pensions in 2024 will certainly not be lower than 11.9%, but the government may decide to increase this indicator or introduce an indexation of an amount rather than a percentage for some pensioners. For now, however, there is no information about such moves by the new government.

For retirees and pensioners, monitoring information on pension indexation is crucial to maintaining financial stability. Differences in pension benefits can affect the everyday lives of many people. It’s worth following current news to be prepared for potential changes in future retirement benefits.

See also: New table of thirteenth pensions from January 17, 2024. Such benefits may go to seniors

Gossip, sensations and interesting facts from the lives of stars – read more on ShowNews.pl