New Peugeot 3008 is now available to order

Peugeot announced the opening of orders for the new 3008 electricwhich will be available on the market from February 2024.

With a fastback-style look, this is the first model from the house of Sochaux to make use of the Stellantis group’s new STLA Medium platform, intended to serve no less than around two million electric cars per year. Launched in 2009, the 3008 has sold more than 1.3 million units in the more than 130 countries in which it is sold.

The new 3008 and E-3008 are distinguished by their fastback SUV style, with a dynamic and aerodynamic silhouette (Cx 0.28). The dynamism of the feline lines also results from the balanced dimensions (length: 4.54 m; width: 1.89 m; height: 1.64 m) that make it one of the most compact SUVs in the C segment.

With a completely new front design, featuring Peugeot’s distinctive new three-claw light signature, the grille and ultra-compact LED headlights on the Allure and Pixel LED versions on the GT variants are complemented by an aerodynamic, feline profile that highlights modernity and the personality of E-3008. The diamond-cut alloy wheels, in 19” or 20”, further emphasize the elegance of the E-3008 as a fastback SUV,

Peugeot modernized the traditional slope of the fastback line at the rear of the 3008 with a “floating” spoiler, an innovative element that enhances the curvature of the body, optimizing aerodynamics. The generous rear end displays a dynamic style, highlighted by the emblematic three-claw light signature (3D on GT versions).

The interior aims to do justice to the innovation displayed by the body, highlighting the new Panoramic i-Cockpit, equipped with an innovative architecture, in which the huge 21” curved panoramic screen, placed in front of, and oriented towards the driver, It is mounted on the dashboard using a fixing system that is invisible from the passenger compartment. In addition, there is a new steering wheel, quite compact, but with a more modern design, and with a redesigned and smaller central cushion,

Equally new are the seats, which combine TEP and fabric at the Allure level, and TEP and Alcantara at the GT level, with the front ones featuring high-density foam, and being able, for the first time in a Peugeot, to have adaptive lateral supports, possible inflate or deflate electrically, so that they can adapt to the body of their occupants.

In this launch and order opening phase, the mechanical offer of the new Peugeot 3008 is divided between two proposals, one 100% electric, the other MHEV with 48V Hynbrid technology.

Starting with the access version, the E-3008 Electric 210, with front engine and traction, offers 210 hp and 343 Nm, and uses a battery with 73 kWh of useful capacity, which guarantees a range of up to 527 km in a combined cycle. WLTP, and 656 in urban cycle.

The standard 11 kW three-phase onboard charger allows charging at 160 kW in direct current, allowing you to charge from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes at a public charging station.

The hybrid variant makes use of a new generation of the 1.2 PureTech engine, developed to integrate with the HYBRID 48V hybrid system, the MHEV block offers a power of 136 hp and a torque of 230 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It combines a variable geometry turbocharger, a timing chain and an operating scheme according to the Miller cycle for better combustion thermal efficiency, and is associated with an electrified double-clutch e-DCS6 (Dual Clutch System) automatic gearbox, with six relations.

The electric motor generates a power of 28 hp and a torque of 55 Nm. It allows driving in 100% electric mode in scenarios with low torque requirements and helps the combustion engine to limit consumption. When decelerating, it acts as a generator to recharge the hybrid system’s 48V battery, while during stronger accelerations, it provides additional torque to the gasoline engine at low speeds.

Peugeot has already made it known that it proposes, as launch prices for individuals, the new 3008 Hybrid 136 hp e-DCS6 from €34,650 and the E-3008 Electric 210 hp (73 kWh battery) from €46,150.

The EV versions also benefit from a campaign, with an offer from easyWallbox and 4 years of maintenance and warranty (48 months / 50,000 km; for private customers).