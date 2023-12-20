New president of the Bar Association elected –

Graduated from the Faculty of Law of the Catholic University of Angola, Postgraduate student on contract from the Faculty of Law of the Catholic University of Lisbon, Master’s degree in Private Law from the Faculty of Law of the Catholic University of Lisbon, completed with distinction and PhD in Law from the Faculty of Law at the Catholic University of Lisbon, José Luís António Domingos, is the new president of the Angolan Bar Association.

A total of 2,400 lawyers from across the country voted, in addition to the new president, also for the members of the National Council of the Bar and the Provincial Council of Luanda.

José Luís Domingos, list C candidate, elected for the three-year period 2024-2026, presented as challenges during his campaign, the strengthening of the Rule of Law and Democracy in Angola, more dignity for lawyers, decentralization of legal services, modernization of services of the OAA, as well as ensuring the reform of internships for law candidates.

