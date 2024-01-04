New program for the installation of photovoltaic panels with money through PNRR. What are the conditions and what is the value of the vouchers

#program #installation #photovoltaic #panels #money #PNRR #conditions #vouchers

The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Adrian Câciu, announced on Wednesday that, following the introduction of the REPowerEU chapter within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), approximately 60,000 households in Romania will be able to benefit from funds for the installation of photovoltaic panels and batteries storage, but also to increase the energy efficiency of houses, reports News.ro.

The program for photovoltaic panels will run parallel to that of AFM – “Casa Verde Fotovoltaice” and aims to ensure own consumption, not addressing those who want to become prosumers.

“Beyond the submission of payment request number 3, we have a new PNRR. It is good to say this, because through the new PNRR that we negotiated with the European Commission and it was approved by the Commission, we introduced the REPowerEU chapter, where we have a new financing of 1.4 billion euros, which will enter in implementation from this year, from 2024 and there the most important allocation is for people, for citizens, for the households of the population, where we have 1.2 billion euros for what means photovoltaic panels and batteries, vouchers for this type of investment and, on the other hand, for the energy efficiency of individual households, of houses”, said Adrian Câciu, on Wednesday evening, at Digi 24.

Adrian Câciu specified that the program through the PNRR will run parallel to that of the Environmental Fund Administration – “Green Photovoltaic House”.

“On the REPowerEU side, on the investment side regarding photovoltaic panels and storage elements, batteries, these investments go hand in hand, so practically it is not granted only for panels, it is granted for people who have to ensure their energy sufficiency, attention , is not a program for prosumers. So those who will benefit from these vouchers will have enough energy for self-consumption, not to be energy producers, the value of a voucher for photovoltaic panels is up to 25,000 lei and I say up to 25,000 lei because it depends on each household, it is the equivalent of 5 kilowatts for the household, somewhere maybe you only need 3, somewhere 4, accompany this 25,000 lei for panels with another 25,000 lei for the storage capacity, for batteries, so 50,000 lei per household comes on this type of investment”, explained Câciu.

He showed that the second component of the program, which aims to increase the energy efficiency of the houses, is called “Energy efficient house” and provides for the allocation of vouchers of a maximum of 76,500 lei for the wrapping of the houses.

According to Câciu, the target of these two programs is the rural environment, and the Ministry of Investments and European Projects proposes to collaborate with the county and local authorities so that these funds reach where they are needed.

The minister claimed that the procedure will be very simple, “as the citizen will only submit a simple request”, the bureaucracy and accounting elements will be dealt with by the County Council for the rural area or the town halls in the case of housing in the urban area.

“In January we launch the basic normative act, the legal basis, I want to believe that at the end of February the implementation of the program begins. Our objective is for 60% of the program to be completed by December 31, 2024”, added Adrian Câciu.

According to him, approximately 60,000 households will benefit from these two programs.