New promise in the South Atlantic, Namibia could be Galp’s next “Euromillions”

When, just over 11 years ago, Galp announced its entry into Namibia, the Portuguese oil company was at a very different moment in its history. The company would close 2012 with a profit of €359 million. In 2023, until September alone, Galp earned twice as much: €718 million. If 11 years ago the group produced 24 thousand barrels per day, now it is at 120 thousand. The climate crisis has worsened, but that does not mean the planet stops consuming hydrocarbons. The demand exists. And, to a large extent, this is what leads Galp to channel hundreds of millions of euros into offshore Namibia, where TotalEnergies recently announced the eighth largest oil discovery in the world in the last two decades.

Entry into Namibia, announced on November 27, 2012, was decided when Galp was still led by Manuel Ferreira de Oliveira, a manager who would leave the oil company in 2015 (and die in 2019). Since July, the financial responsibility had been with Filipe Silva, who for a dozen years had led Deutsche Bank in Portugal and who would later know the oil industry from the inside in charge of finances.

