new record in a few hours

Bitcoin opens the year with a positive sign, reaching new records: the queen of cryptocurrencies recorded a surge late on Monday evening, exceeding 45,000 dollars and reaching the highest level in almost 21 months, continuing a rally that has lasted for months and which could lead Butcoin to new absolute historical records already during this year.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency hit an intraday high of $45,519.52 at around 10.30pm on Monday. It’s about the highest level since 5 April 2022 and the first time Bitcoin has crossed the $45,000 mark since then.

In early trading today, bitcoin extended the rally to hit an intraday high of $45,883 before paring gains, although it was still trading around the $45,600 mark, up 7% in a single day!

During 2023, Bitcoin had a performance of 152% from the lows and is also notable for 2024 among the assets to be carefully evaluated for your investments.

The continued rise in the price of Bitcoin comes amid growing enthusiasm from traders over the possibility of the United States approving the first bitcoin exchange fund (ETF).

This would allow investors to purchase a product that follows the price of bitcoin without having to directly own the cryptocurrency, probably attracting capital from institutional investors, which would generate an increase in demand capable of bringing the price of the cryptocurrency, whose supply is particularly rigid, to levels unthinkable today.

In 2024, bitcoin will also undergo a “halving”, a technical event in which the rewards offered to cryptocurrency miners are halved. This process reduces the supply of new Bitcoins on the market over time. Previous halving events have often preceded large price increases.