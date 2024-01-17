New research turns the T. rex family tree upside down

#research #turns #rex #family #tree #upside

In the 1940s, paleontologists in what is now Mongolia made a special discovery. In the middle of the Gobi Desert they found the fossilized skull of a new species of dinosaur. Tarbosaurus bataar lived about seventy million years ago in the Late Cretaceous and turned out to be very closely related to the well-known one Tyrannosaurus rex. What made the find so sensational? T. rex lived in what is now western North America, while Tarbosaurus was found in Asia.

So two family members on two completely different continents. How is that possible? ‘By the discovery of Tarbosaurus we have thought for a long time that the story of Tyrannosaurus started in Asia,” says paleontologist Anne Schulp of the Naturalis natural history museum. ‘The Tyrannosaurus rex that we all know so well would have been an Asian dinosaur that traveled to western North America via the Bering Strait.’

The family tree of T. rex upside down

It is the hypothesis that today’s paleontologists grew up with: Tyrannosaurus has its origins in Asia. But last week the origin story changed T. rex a turnaround. On January 11, a group of American researchers published in the renowned journal Nature about the discovery of a new one Tyrannosaurus-kind: Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis.

‘It is a Tyrannosaurus who lived five to seven million years earlier than T. rex and was found in what is now New Mexico,” said Schulp, who was not involved in the study. ‘So that tells us that the genus Tyrannosaurus had been in North America for a few million years longer than we previously thought.’

And that is the supposed family tree of T. rex upside down. Now the closest known relative of T. rex suddenly no longer comes from Asia, but from North America, it seems that large Tyrannosaurinae such as T. rex originate in the latter continent.

The differences between T. rex in T. mcraeensis

When workers at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science dug up the skull pieces in the 1980s, the first thing they thought was a “normal” T. rex to have found. But the skull elements accurately match those of known ones T. rex When comparing fossils, paleontologist and lead researcher Sebastian Dalman came across some important differences.

‘Mcraeensis has a slightly more curved lower jaw and is missing some lumps at the top of its skull T. rex had. Furthermore, there are many similarities, including in size. It is interesting to know that there were very big ones earlier than we thought Tyrannosaurus wandering around America.’

No larger dinosaur species

Scientists estimate that T. mcraeensis must have been about eleven meters long, about the same size as the average T. rex. ‘The skull elements of mcraeensis are significant, so you could say that we are dealing with a significant Tyrannosaurus dealing. But that doesn’t mean that T. mcraeensis was a larger dinosaur species T. rex. That’s a bit like finding a fossil foot bone in size 45 and then pretending to have discovered a large human species,’ says Schulp.

“Besides, whether that animal was ten or eleven meters long is not interesting at all here,” the paleontologist continues. ‘As a paleontologist you want to be able to place the evolution of life in space and time. You want to piece that landscape together. This research adds a nice piece to the puzzle.’

Servaas Neijens

In 2013, Naturalis found one of the most complete and best preserved fossil skeletons of a Tyrannosaurus rex. Here, employees, including paleontologist Anne Schulp (left), place the lower jaw of the specimen, which was baptized Trix.

Merav Pront is a digital editor at National Geographic and also regularly writes for the magazine. During her studies in human geography, she learned to place local phenomena in an international context. As a freelance journalist, she looks for the small stories behind the big news. She writes for the VPRO and the National Holocaust Museum, among others.