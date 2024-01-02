New Retirement Age 2024. The situation of pensions after the change of government

#Retirement #Age #situation #pensions #change #government

Big changes in pensions since the beginning of the year. The extinguishing nature of bridge pensions has been abolished. The regulation is the result of an agreement between “Solidarity” and the United Right government, and some people call these regulations a new retirement age for those willing. There was also talk about seniority pensions. Pension indexation is already being prepared for everyone from March 2024.

The United Right government still emphasized that retirement after reaching the appropriate age should be a choice, not an obligation. Many instruments have also been introduced to encourage people to stay on the labor market longer. For those who, for various reasons, want to retire sooner, further legal regulations have been introduced.

However, there is a group of people who would prefer shorter working hours, motivated by health reasons and difficulties in employment conditions. New regulations on this issue are planned in 2024. Therefore, it was decided to abolish the expiring nature of bridge pensions. This change results from the agreement between “Solidarity” and the United Right government, and the new provisions enter into force from the beginning of 2024.

Bridge pensions are cyclical benefits granted until the general retirement age is reached. They are intended for people working in special conditions or of a specific nature, where the ability to perform work significantly decreases with increasing age, related to the decreasing psychophysical capacity of the employee.

A bridging pension is available to both men and women who meet the age conditions and the conditions regarding contributory and non-contributory periods as well as dates and periods of work in special conditions or of a special nature. To apply for a bridging pension, women must be 55 years old and men must be 60 years old.

Thanks to bridge pensions, representatives of some professions will be able to retire a little earlier. The United Right government did not plan to increase the retirement age, and the new government does not announce such changes either.

PiS declared that if it wins the next parliamentary elections, it intends to introduce seniority pensions. Although these regulations could come into force as early as 2024, they are not yet binding law. Final decisions on this matter will remain the responsibility of the new government.

People who are considering taking advantage of seniority pensions should be aware that their benefits will be lower compared to what they would receive by continuing to work until the standard retirement age. Retirement should be an option, not a necessity. Even though some representatives of the new government do not support the introduction of seniority pensions, they propose alternative solutions for retirees.

According to the project of the United Right government, the seniority pension would be due after 38 years of contribution periods for women and 43 years for men. The amount of this benefit would depend on the contributions accumulated in the retirement account, but it would be much lower than in the case of standard pensions.

What does the future hold for retirees? After the record indexation of pensions last year, we will see a more modest, but still double-digit increase. This increase is the result of the impact of inflation which, despite some decline, will still reach quite significant levels throughout the year.

There is a probability that the indexation carried out in March 2024 will be slightly lower. The latest data presented by the National Bank of Poland informs that the price increase in 2023 will amount to 11.4% – pension calculations according to this indicator are presented in the gallery below.

Why this change in the indicator? This is the result of falling inflation from the second part of 2023.

