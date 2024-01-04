New Russian tanks appeared in Zaporizhia. They provide “good quality sound”

#Russian #tanks #appeared #Zaporizhia #provide #good #quality #sound

– We received a fundamentally new machine. This machine has a completely new communication system… it is not disturbed, it works very well, the sound is of good quality, clear, no interference. The machine also has a completely new protection system, the Russian commander said in a conversation with journalists.

Our tank has a turbine engine, it is not afraid of dust or mud, it “flies” over the funnels. This is the difference that allows our tanks to operate in any weather, support infantry and break through enemy trenches

Commander of a Russian tank unit

Additional protective armor elements are installed on the tank, which provide protection against strikes from kamikaze drones and anti-tank missiles.

The Russians claim that the T-80BVM tank has advantages over Leopards



The Russian tank driver also said that the “reliability and maneuverability” of T-80BVM tanks gives them an advantage over, for example, German Leopards.

According to his words, leopards often get stuck in the mud and have to be pulled out of it, which the Russians “can see from helicopters.” – Our tank has a turbine engine, it is not afraid of dust or mud, it “flies” over the funnels. This is the difference that allows our tanks to operate in any weather, support the infantry and break through enemy trenches and fortifications without slowing down, emphasized the soldier quoted by RIA.

The T-80BVM tank has a 125 mm gun and two machine guns. Its crew consists of three soldiers.