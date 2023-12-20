New Shepard NS-24 flew. Blue Origin is back in the game

#Shepard #NS24 #flew #Blue #Origin #game

Blue Origin is rising from its knees. After regaining spaceflight permits from the US Federal Aviation Administration, Jeff Bezos’ company managed to successfully launch and land its New Shepard rocket. Last year’s disaster, which stopped the company’s development, is slowly being forgotten.

NS-24 was scheduled to launch on Monday, December 18, 2023, but due to problems with the launcher’s ground systems, it was postponed. The second attempt, which was carried out on December 19 at 17:44 (Polish time), was successful. This is the first launch by Blue Origin in over 15 months. Just like the previous, ill-fated NS-23 mission, which ended with a vehicle crash, the NS-24 mission took place without the participation of the crew.

NS-24 mileage

NS-24 (named because it is the 24th launch of the New Shepard spacecraft) carries 33 research payloads, over half of which were developed in cooperation with NASA. The rest of the cargo was 38 thousand. postcards that will be donated to a non-profit organization founded by Blue Origin called Future Club. Its aim is to develop interest in space exploration among young people. With this payload, the booster and capsule flew into space from the company’s headquarters in West Texas.

The booster took the New Shepard capsule to an altitude of more than 100 kilometers above the surface of our planet, which is the conventional limit of space. After these elements separated, the process of their return to earth began. As planned, the rocket landed vertically at 5:51 p.m. (Polish time) near the launch site, and the capsule parachuted down shortly thereafter, which was captured during a live broadcast. The company does not yet announce when the flight with space tourists will take place.

Blue Origin is back in the game

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are competing in the private enterprise space race. To what extent this is a real rivalry and to what extent it is just a marketing ploy, only the PR teams of both billionaires and their companies know.

