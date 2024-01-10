New single Footballhead – “Like A Blister”

#single #Footballhead #Blister

Footballhead is a young band from Chicago around key figure Ryan Nolen. The group has already released the EP Kitchen Fly out in 2022. The EP contains four powerful, pleasantly performed songs that together last just under ten minutes. Then the joy of playing burst from the black grooves of the first record. In 2023, two more singles were released with “Tightrope” and “Habits” that tried to conquer the hearts of a skate audience with the same momentum. And now the new single “Like A Blister” is released into the world, as a precursor to that long-awaited first long player Overthinking Everything.

“Like A Blister” is somewhat reminiscent of the compositions of Jimmy Eat World and blink-182, and Footballhead actually fits quite well into the list of these greats. We are also immediately in the mood of the films of Harmony Korine and Larry Clark. The single would certainly fit on the soundtrack of films such as Kids, Ken Park in Julien Donkey-Boy. Contrary to what the title of the upcoming LP suggests, the fresh single was not rethought numerous times before being put to tape. “Like A Blister” is just a cool track from a band that clearly enjoys writing songs and performing. Two minutes of flawless fun. Sometimes it just doesn’t have to be more!

Footballhead’s first album will be released in early March.

