New single Middle Kids – “Terrible News”

#single #Middle #Kids #Terrible #News

© Daphne Nguyen

In the middle of next month, Australian alternative rock trio Middle Kids will release their long-awaited album Faith Crisis Pt. 1 bring out. Bassist Tim Fitz, who co-produced the album with Jonathan Gilmore (known for collaborations with The 1975 and Rina Sawayama), recorded the album with the rest of the band in the United Kingdom. In recent weeks we have been treated to singles “Bootleg Firecracker”, “Dramamine” and “Bend”. And today Middle Kids adds a new pearl.

“Terrible News” is a bright, clean, uplifting rock track with guitars that sound like keyboards, but in a good way. Hannah Joy sings about trying to get through a dark, stressful time, specifically a tough time during the pandemic, though she makes it sound like a triumph. She shares her thoughts on the song as follows: “There was a lot of confusion, information, rules, anger, people judging people, loss and distrust. I ended up feeling so overwhelmed by all the noise, I couldn’t handle it anymore.’ The guitars are also a bit shouty, or perhaps just urgent to emphasize the message.

Faith Crisis Pt. 1 is out on February 16th via Lucky Number, and the single “Terrible News” promises to be a promising taste of what we can expect from this album.

Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Website

Listen to the singles of the week on our Spotify.

Also Read:  Top soil › Christine Jones: deeper soil layers are a blind spot for CO2 storage | Akkerwijzer.nl

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

10 Things Americans Are Afraid of in 2024
10 Things Americans Are Afraid of in 2024
Posted on
Cabinet allocates up to 25 billion for grid operator TenneT | Domestic
Cabinet allocates up to 25 billion for grid operator TenneT | Domestic
Posted on
New single Middle Kids – “Terrible News”
New single Middle Kids – “Terrible News”
Posted on
All the green tickets in the underground gambling market?He revealed that “young people can’t scream”. Net: Hou Jiang narrowly won – Politics – China Times News Network
All the green tickets in the underground gambling market?He revealed that “young people can’t scream”. Net: Hou Jiang narrowly won – Politics – China Times News Network
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News