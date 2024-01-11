New single Middle Kids – “Terrible News”

#single #Middle #Kids #Terrible #News

In the middle of next month, Australian alternative rock trio Middle Kids will release their long-awaited album Faith Crisis Pt. 1 bring out. Bassist Tim Fitz, who co-produced the album with Jonathan Gilmore (known for collaborations with The 1975 and Rina Sawayama), recorded the album with the rest of the band in the United Kingdom. In recent weeks we have been treated to singles “Bootleg Firecracker”, “Dramamine” and “Bend”. And today Middle Kids adds a new pearl.

“Terrible News” is a bright, clean, uplifting rock track with guitars that sound like keyboards, but in a good way. Hannah Joy sings about trying to get through a dark, stressful time, specifically a tough time during the pandemic, though she makes it sound like a triumph. She shares her thoughts on the song as follows: “There was a lot of confusion, information, rules, anger, people judging people, loss and distrust. I ended up feeling so overwhelmed by all the noise, I couldn’t handle it anymore.’ The guitars are also a bit shouty, or perhaps just urgent to emphasize the message.

Faith Crisis Pt. 1 is out on February 16th via Lucky Number, and the single “Terrible News” promises to be a promising taste of what we can expect from this album.

