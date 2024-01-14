New single Ricky Bekstok – “I do it anyway”

You may know him as the drummer of Barno Koevoet & The Duijmschpijkers, but Mathias Grymonprez takes a slightly different approach for his solo project. It remains loud anyway, but the level of craziness skyrockets, as the man proved, for example, during the Sound Track preliminaries in Leffinge. We then summarized his journey as ‘A ride in a bumper car: You never know where you will end up and why you are doing it, but you still get behind the wheel again and again’; a line that was easily continued in the debut EP OINK OINK. Although it was published less than a month ago, the company is already back with the even crazier “I’ll do it anyway”.

“I can’t play the recorder, but I play it anyway.” That’s all you need to understand what we meant with our bumper car quote. For just under three minutes, Ricky Bekstok blasts into your ear canals from all sides, after which bruises and bumps are no longer an exception. A touch of electronics, a new wave guitar, but especially an intense wall of noise in the choruses are the basic ingredients of a crazy song that sounds so absurd that it becomes good. A mix between that juicy West Flemish accent and intense screaming also makes “I’m doing it anyway” feel extremely refreshing and could well turn out to be one of the hypes of the year.

On Saturday February 3, Ricky Bekstok will be at our Dancing Bear Party in BarBroos in Ghent.

