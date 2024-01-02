New solar parks in perspective

The State is gradually disengaging from the use of traditional energy sources. Andry Rajoelina wants to accelerate the production of renewable energies and is banking on the creation of solar parks in forty-six districts this very year. Certain large cities, particularly subject to frequent power cuts, will benefit from this initiative announced by the President during his speech on Sunday. Among them are Antananarivo, Mahajanga, Itaosy, Amparafaravola, Mahanoro, Ambositra, Mananjary, Manakara, Ihosy, Amboasary Atsimo, Ampanihy, Betioky, Ambovombe, Farafangana, Vondrozo, and Midongy Atsimo.

The President did not provide details on this news, but what we do know is that it was already rearing its ugly head since last year. On the budget side, in addition to funding in projects like WeLight, to the tune of ten million euros, or the envelope of four hundred million dollars from the World Bank, an investment amount of around eight hundred billion ariary is provided for in the Finance Law for the Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons for this year.

The implementation of this project will require the expertise of companies capable of accurately assessing cost costs and sales prices, given the relatively low purchasing power of the population. To meet the requirements of such projects, the State has also sought companies specializing in production, transport and distribution concessions, possessing the necessary authorizations as well as declarations of electrical energy production. Companies with successful track records in engineering, construction, operation, installation, renewable energy production, and clean energy storage, particularly in the area of ​​solar photovoltaic technology. In addition, those with adequate financial capacities and proven experience in mobilizing financing.

