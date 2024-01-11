‘New State of Play and Nintendo Direct will follow soon’

#State #Play #Nintendo #Direct #follow

With the announcement of the Xbox Developer_Direct for next week, rumors about new showcases from Sony and Nintendo are also starting to emerge. According to the latest reports, Nintendo will organize a new Nintendo Direct next month, although that won’t be a big surprise. After all, Nintendo organizes a Direct broadcast every year in February.

It is not yet known when the new Nintendo Direct is planned. Of course, Sony cannot lag behind and they are a bit more unpredictable with their shows. According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, Sony’s first State of Play is scheduled for sometime in the coming weeks. This could be late January or early February.

The last State of Play was in September last year and with games like Helldivers 2, Rise of the Ronin and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the way, a new edition would certainly not be surprising in the short term. You can read it here if there is an official announcement.