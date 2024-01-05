New Study, Oxygen is a Key Biological and Technological Marker on Other Planets

#Study #Oxygen #Key #Biological #Technological #Marker #Planets

Oxygen is not only a sign that there is life on other planets, but it can also be a sign of advanced technology.

A new study in Nature Astronomy says oxygen is the key to uncovering the existence of advanced technology on other planets.

Adam Frank, the Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester and author of The Little Book of Aliens, and Amedeo Balbi, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy outline the relationship between atmospheric oxygen and the potential for emergence advanced technology on distant planets.

They are trying to understand the potential for life outside Earth “We are ready to find signs of life on alien worlds,” said Frank as quoted by Science Daily

The question is, what do the conditions on a planet tell us about the likelihood of intelligent, technology-generating life?”

Balbi said in the paper, they explored whether the composition of the atmosphere would be compatible with the presence of advanced technology.

“We found that the atmospheric requirements were probably quite stringent,” he said.

Frank and Balbi argued that, in addition to its need for respiration and metabolism in multicellular organisms, oxygen is also essential for the development of fire.

According to them the existence of fire is a characteristic of technological civilization.

They explore the concept of “technospheres,” a vast field of advanced technology that emits signs — called “technosignatures” — of extraterrestrial intelligence.

