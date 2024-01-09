New study reveals many plastic particles in bottled water

#study #reveals #plastic #particles #bottled #water

Bottled water contains 100 times more plastic nanoparticles than previously thought.

The average liter of bottled water contains nearly 250,000 tiny, invisible microplastics and nanoplasticsaccording to a new study.

These were detected and classified for the first time using a microscope using two lasers.

Scientists have long thought that these microscopic pieces of plastic were numerous, but until researchers at the American universities Columbia and Rutgers did their calculations, they knew neither the number nor their nature.

By examining five samples from each of the three most common brands of bottled water in the United States, the researchers found that particle levels ranged from 110,000 to 400,000 per liter, with the average being around 240,000according to a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

What are nanoplastics?

Nanoplastics are particles that are less than a micron in size, also called a micrometer because it is a millionth of a meter. A human hair is approximately 83 microns wide.

Previous studies focused on microplastics slightly larger, ranging in visible size from 5 millimeters, or less than a quarter of an inch, to a micron. This new study reveals thatthere are 10 to 100 times more nanoplastics than microplastics in bottled water.

A large part of the plastic appears to come from the bottle itself and the reverse osmosis membrane filter used to keep other contaminants out, says the study’s lead author, Naixin Qian, a physical chemist at Columbia University.

She did not wish to reveal the three brands involved in the study, because the researchers want to analyze more brands before providing a definitive conclusion. However, she clarified that these were common products purchased in the American supermarket Walmart.

Are pieces of nanoplastic harmful to health?

Researchers still can’t answer the big question: are nanoplastic pieces harmful to health?

“This question is currently under study. We don’t know if it’s dangerous or how dangerous“says Phoebe Stapleton, a toxicologist at Rutgers and co-author of the study. “We know they penetrate tissues [des mammifères, y compris les humains]…and current research focuses on what they do in cells“.

The International Bottled Water Association said in a statement: “There is currently a lack of methods [de mesure] standardized and no scientific consensus on the potential impacts on the health of nanoparticles and microplastics. Therefore, media reports about the presence of these particles in drinking water do nothing but unnecessarily scare consumers.“.

The American Chemistry Council, which represents plastics manufacturers, declined immediate comment.

According to the United Nations Environment Program, the world “collapses under the weight of plastic pollutionwith more than 430 million tonnes of plastic produced each year” and microplastics end up in oceans, food and drinking water, some of them coming from clothing and cigarette filters. Efforts towards a global plastics treaty continue after bog negotiations in November.

Study authors reduce bottled water consumption

The four co-authors interviewed all stated thatthey reduced their bottled water consumption after completing the study.

Wei Min, the Columbia physical chemist behind the dual-laser microscope technology, says he has cut his bottled water consumption in half. Phoebe Stapleton adds that she now uses more filtered water at her home in New Jersey.

But Beizhan Yan, a study co-author and environmental chemist at Columbia who increased his tap water consumption, noted that the filters themselves can pose a problem by introducing plastic materials.

Outside experts, who welcomed the study, acknowledged that there is general unease about the dangers of fine particles of plasticbut it is too early to say with certainty.