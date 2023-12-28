New taxes and fees from 2024. Changes in car registration. What will change from January 1, 2024? [Lista]

#taxes #fees #car #registration #change #January #Lista

From January 1, 2024, we will face a number of changes in regulations. The minimum wage, ZUS contributions and benefits under the Family 500 plus program will increase. There will be a new fee on packaging, restrictions on the sale of energy drinks will come into force, and drivers will also experience new things. Here are ten important changes that will come into effect from the beginning of next year.

Minimum wage in 2024

The minimum wage and the minimum hourly rate will double again in 2024 due to high inflation. Minimum wage amounts:

● from January 1, 2024 – PLN 4,242, ● from July 1, 2024 – PLN 4,300.

Minimum hourly wage amounts:

● from January 1, 2024 – PLN 27.70, ● from July 1, 2024 – PLN 28.10.

Currently, from July 1, the minimum wage is PLN 3,600 gross and the minimum hourly rate is PLN 23.50.

ZUS contributions in 2024 – amount

The basis for ZUS contributions for entrepreneurs is 60 percent of the average salary. The draft budget act for 2024 provides for an average salary of PLN 7,824 gross. In 2023, it was PLN 6,935 gross. As a result, the amount of ZUS contributions will increase next year. According to inFakt calculations, the individual premium elements are to be:

pension PLN 916.35 (currently PLN 812.23),

disability pension PLN 375.55 (currently PLN 332.88),

accident PLN 78.40 (now PLN 69.49),

Labor/Solidarity Fund PLN 115.01 (currently PLN 101.94),

voluntary sick leave PLN 115.01 (currently PLN 101.94).

The health contribution for taxpayers settling on a tax scale or flat tax will amount to at least PLN 381.78 (currently PLN 314.10). This means that these two groups of entrepreneurs will pay a total of at least PLN 1,982 in ZUS contributions per month. Therefore, the annual burden will not be lower than PLN 23,784.60.

800 plus instead of 500 plus – since when

From January 1, 2024, the childcare benefit will be increased from PLN 500 to PLN 800. This will happen automatically, so you do not need to submit any additional application. ZUS announced that on January 2 it will make the first transfers with the increased amount.

Packaging fee

From the beginning of January, an additional tax on beverage cups and food packaging will come into force. Those conducting commercial or catering activities will have to charge consumers a fee:

An increase in excise duty on alcohol and cigarettes in 2024

From 2024, another increase in excise tax rates on alcohol and cigarettes will come into force, as announced in the justification to the draft budget act for next year. This results from the so-called road map adopted by the PiS government in 2021.

This concerns the schedule of increases in excise duty in 2023-2027 on: ethyl alcohol, beer, wine, fermented beverages and intermediate products by 5 percent every year; cigarettes, smoking tobacco, cigars and cigarillos, innovative products and dried tobacco by increasing the quota rate by 10 percent every year.

Ban on the sale of energy products to people under 18 years of age

From next year, a ban on the sale of energy drinks, i.e. drinks with taurine or caffeine, to people under 18 will come into force.

The new regulations also prohibit their sale in schools or other educational institutions, as well as in vending machines.

Changes regarding vehicle registration

According to the regulation of the Minister of Infrastructure, from the beginning of 2024, the obligation to notify the starosta about the purchase of a vehicle will disappear. This means that the driver will be limited to performing only one action – re-registration, instead of the current registration of the purchase of the vehicle and its additional re-registration. The vehicle owner will have 30 days from the date of purchase of the vehicle to submit an application for its registration. In the case of entrepreneurs conducting business in the field of vehicle trading, this deadline has been extended to 90 days.

The owner of a vehicle who does not submit an application for vehicle registration within 30 days will pay a fine of PLN 500. The fine will be more, PLN 1,000, if the application for vehicle registration in the territory of the Republic of Poland has not been submitted within 180 days.

There will remain an obligation to notify the starosta of the sale of the vehicle by the current owner of the vehicle. Failure to provide such notice will result in a fine of PLN 250.

New benefit for people with disabilities

From January 1, 2024, a new benefit will be paid to adult persons with disabilities. This is a support benefit that will range from 40 percent to 220 percent of the social pension – depending on the level of support need.

Decisions determining the level of support need will be issued by provincial disability assessment teams at the request of disabled people. The need for support was assessed at a level of 70 to 100 points on the support need scale.

New fuel at stations

Unleaded 95 petrol marked with the symbol E5 will disappear from gas stations from January. It will be replaced by E10 fuel. E10 gasoline has an increased content of biocomponents, up to a maximum of 10 percent bioethanol by volume. Meanwhile, E5 gasoline contains a maximum of 5 percent bioethanol by volume.

Not all passenger cars are suitable for refueling with E10 petrol. That is why the Ministry of Climate has prepared a special search engine for drivers. By entering the year and make of the car, you can check whether E10 is suitable for a specific car. If not, drivers can still refuel with E5. It will still be available at stations, but only in the premium class.

New housing tax

From January 1, 2024, an additional tax on civil law transactions (PCC) will come into force on the purchase of the sixth and subsequent apartments. Its rate will be 6 percent. The changes will apply to contracts concluded after the new regulations enter into force. The aim of the new regulations is to limit package purchases of real estate.

Main photo source: Grand Warszawski / Shutterstock.com