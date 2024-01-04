New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland

#light #Russian #robot #plane #flew #Poland

Last Friday’s invasion of Poland’s airspace by the robotic aircraft could have been a Russian provocation, Jacek Siewiera, the head of the National Security Office (BBN) under the Polish President’s Office, told TVN 24 commercial news.

Siewiera was asked about the fact that last week an aerial device, later identified by NATO as a Russian drone, flew into Polish airspace from Ukraine.

“Our current knowledge is sufficient to confirm that the missile came from Russian systems,” the device was visible on Polish radars and then left the territory of Poland, Siewiera replied.

When asked whether the Russians deliberately directed the missile over Poland, Siewiera stated: “it is difficult to assume that the penetration at a distance of 40 kilometers from the Polish border was accidental”, since such a trajectory violates the airspace “to a very significant extent”.

He added: he cannot rule out, and the allies do not rule out, the possibility of intentionality. On the part of Russia, “the risk of testing is high”, since they know in Moscow that a new Polish government has taken office and there have been changes in the leadership of the Polish army, he explained.

In this context, the head of the BBN also referred to the disruption of the GPS system, which was detected in some strategically important areas of Poland at the end of the year.

Despite the sanctions, Russia is still able to manufacture missiles and uses these weapons in the current intensive airstrikes in Ukraine, Siewiera stated.

The head of the BBN referred to the upcoming presidential elections in Russia, as well as the local and parliamentary elections in Belarus, and considered that Moscow will also strive for “symbolic victories” during this period, and for this they can also use rockets produced from parts of less modern equipment. “This represents a huge threat to us, even if they are not intended for provocations, as these systems will be inaccurate,” he emphasized.

He also emphasized that Europe must “absolutely” switch to a war economy, as Russia is doing. He added that the same position is taken by President Andrzej Duda and the government of Donald Tusk in Poland on this topic. “If Ukraine loses the war in any respect, the Russian Federation will be stronger than before 2022,” the BBN chief argued.

He believed that in the European Union “it is a strange custom that everyone wants to sell and produce, but no one wants to pay for it”. This trend must be reversed – he emphasized.