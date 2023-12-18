New tool measures vulnerability of SUS patients

Albert Einstein researchers identified that 7.67% of families are highly vulnerable in some regions of São Paulo

A tool developed in partnership between a private research institution and the Ministry of Health measures the economic and social vulnerability of families that use the SUS (Unified Health System).

The survey was carried out by researchers from Albert Einstein. The 14-question questionnaire was answered by the patients. This makes it possible to identify the degree of vulnerability of people who use public services.

The questions relate to dimensions of income, health care, family and violence. Based on the answers, it is possible to classify families into low, moderate or high levels of vulnerability.

“In basic units, we need to know the entire territory and the vulnerabilities of that territory, to think about access strategies”declared Marcio Paresque, project manager at Einstein, who carried out the research.

The application of the social vulnerability scale has already started in municipal units in the regions of Campo Limpo, Vila Andrade and Paraisópolis, in the capital of São Paulo, which have around 100 thousand registered families.

In these regions, it was found that 12.6% of the families served have moderate vulnerability and 7.67% live in high vulnerability.

The suggestion is that the tool be used in other SUS units throughout Brazil. According to Paresque, the City of Boa Vista, in Roraima, has already announced the adoption of the scale and the State of Paraná has suggested that its municipalities start adopting it.

The scale was developed as part of Proadi-SUS (Support Program for the Institutional Development of the Unified Health System), a partnership between the Ministry of Health and 6 Brazilian non-profit hospitals, created in 2009, with the purpose of supporting and improving the SUS through human resources training projects, research, evaluation and incorporation of technologies, management and specialized assistance.

With information from Agência Brasil.

