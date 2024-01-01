new trash can, leftovers from meals… Everything that changes from January 1, 2024

#trash #leftovers #meals #January

From this Monday, January 1, the sorting of bio-waste will be widespread in France. The objective: to remove this bio-waste from landfills or incinerators to produce compost or biogas. New rules therefore come into force.

Vegetable peelings, egg shells and leftover meals should no longer be thrown into the gray bin. From this Monday, January 1, the sorting rules will change and bio-waste must be thrown away separately. CNEWS summarizes everything you need to know about this new rule.

What is biowaste?

Concretely, the new sorting rules therefore concern leftover meals, or waste resulting from their preparation (peelings, egg shells, etc.) but also expired, unconsumed food products, and lawn clippings, dead leaves and others. plant waste.

Why sort them separately?

This waste represents around a third of French people’s residual trash. However, they represent an interesting organic material to be reused. When they are thrown into the gray trash, they end up in landfills or incinerators, where they are piled up, ferment and produce greenhouse gases. Conversely, when they are collected separately and reused, they can be used to make compost or fertilizer, useful for providing nutrients to the soil, or biogas.

What are the rules?

For several years, professionals and “large producers” of biowaste have had the obligation to sort it and have it recycled in appropriate sectors. The so-called “anti-waste” law of 2020 provided for a strengthening of the rules in force with a view to its generalization to individuals, from January 1, 2024.

In theory, from today, communities are obliged to offer their residents a solution for sorting bio-waste. In practice, this could take much longer than expected. “Certain communities still have investments to continue,” admitted the Ministry of Ecological Transition to AFP. According to its estimates, only 27 million French people, or 40% of the population, will have a bio-waste sorting solution in 2024.

Collection can be organized in different ways, depending on the communities. They can favor separate door-to-door collection, using a specific bin collected by dump trucks, in addition to the yellow and gray bins. It can also involve collection at a voluntary drop-off point, as is already the case in many areas for glass, by installing bio-waste bins in public spaces. Communities can also offer individual composters for residents with a garden or balcony, or building or neighborhood composters.

This bio-waste can therefore be thrown into kraft paper bags, compostable bags or small buckets with lids provided by communities, before being deposited in collection points or in a compost, said Ademe, the ecological transition agency.

What are the sanctions incurred?

Technically, non-compliance with sorting instructions results in a fine of 35 euros. However, as a large part of the communities have not yet made the necessary equipment available, the fines are therefore not relevant.

“The primary challenge is to remove biowaste from the landfill or the incinerator, because it contains a lot of water, and burning it does not make sense,” declared Vincent Coissard, head of the waste sub-directorate. and circular economy at the ministry, with the AFP. “To say that if people do not sort things out, they will be fined 35 euros, that is completely false,” he insisted.