New twist in the Hassan Tazi affair

The statements of the security guard at the Chifaa clinic, which the accused owns, sparked a strong reaction from defense lawyers who accused the guard of “false testimony,” noting contradictions and inconsistencies in his statements. declarations. The lawyer highlighted these “contradictions” in the witness’s statements, emphasizing that the latter had affirmed, for example, that the employee received 70,000 dirhams, information that he was unable to confirm in court.

“The witness says that the accused Amina and Fatima have great powers in the clinic, but in reality, these statements are not true; Amina only works half a day, and Fatima is a receptionist,” notes the defense. And added: “This witness speaks specifically about the commission in the police reports, saying that it varies between 20 and 10 percent, but in court he says that is what is said? “.

Tazi’s defense plans to file a complaint with the attorney general “to clarify the fact that this witness made false statements and misled justice.” But the prosecution does not share this opinion, assuring that it did not note any contradiction in the testimony of the security agent which it found on the contrary “precise, detailed and coherent, despite the diversity of the questions which were asked to him by the law enforcement, the investigating judge or the court.”

The lawyers also recalled that the witness had filed a complaint against the clinic, which makes his testimony “inadmissible” according to the law. In response, the Deputy Attorney General said he “intentionally failed to mention this point, because the lawsuit filed by the witness is against the establishment and not the defendants, even though they work for the establishment.” Ultimately, the court rejected the defense’s request not to consider this testimony.