New twist in the Hassan Tazi affair

#twist #Hassan #Tazi #affair

The statements of the security guard at the Chifaa clinic, which the accused owns, sparked a strong reaction from defense lawyers who accused the guard of “false testimony,” noting contradictions and inconsistencies in his statements. declarations. The lawyer highlighted these “contradictions” in the witness’s statements, emphasizing that the latter had affirmed, for example, that the employee received 70,000 dirhams, information that he was unable to confirm in court.

“The witness says that the accused Amina and Fatima have great powers in the clinic, but in reality, these statements are not true; Amina only works half a day, and Fatima is a receptionist,” notes the defense. And added: “This witness speaks specifically about the commission in the police reports, saying that it varies between 20 and 10 percent, but in court he says that is what is said? “.

Read: Trial of Hassan Tazi: revelations that could change everything

Tazi’s defense plans to file a complaint with the attorney general “to clarify the fact that this witness made false statements and misled justice.” But the prosecution does not share this opinion, assuring that it did not note any contradiction in the testimony of the security agent which it found on the contrary “precise, detailed and coherent, despite the diversity of the questions which were asked to him by the law enforcement, the investigating judge or the court.”

The lawyers also recalled that the witness had filed a complaint against the clinic, which makes his testimony “inadmissible” according to the law. In response, the Deputy Attorney General said he “intentionally failed to mention this point, because the lawsuit filed by the witness is against the establishment and not the defendants, even though they work for the establishment.” Ultimately, the court rejected the defense’s request not to consider this testimony.

Also Read:  Zambia and Namibia negotiate with Angola to benefit from Angosat-2 services -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Acer takes on Samsung with a ‘beast’ of a monitor
Acer takes on Samsung with a ‘beast’ of a monitor
Posted on
Surprise resignation at Digi 24. The famous TV presenter who left the station after 12 years
Surprise resignation at Digi 24. The famous TV presenter who left the station after 12 years
Posted on
Light at the end of the tunnel! This is the deadline for which Leones would wait for Harold Ramírez
Light at the end of the tunnel! This is the deadline for which Leones would wait for Harold Ramírez
Posted on
Why Vitamin C is Your Best Friend Now
Why Vitamin C is Your Best Friend Now
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News