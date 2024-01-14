New Tyrannosaurus Species Discovered Even Larger Than T-Rex, Changing Our Ideas About Their Evolution

#Tyrannosaurus #Species #Discovered #Larger #TRex #Changing #Ideas #Evolution

© via REUTERS

Celebration in the world of paleontologists: after new research they have discovered that a skull they excavated in the 1980s belongs to a previously unknown species of tyrannosaurus. And it’s not the least: it may be even bigger than the T-rex.

The Tyrannosaurus mcraensis, that is the name of the newly discovered member of the feared dinosaur family. It is an ancestor of the T-rex that lived here about 66 to 68 million years ago. The mcraenisis was still around about five million years earlier. The name comes from the location: the McRae Formation in the American state of New Mexico, where remains of dinosaurs have been found before and in 1983 scientists excavated part of a skull that they first attributed to the T-rex.

Paleontologist Anthony Fiorollo and his colleagues at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science re-examined the fossil and determined it was too old to belong to a T-rex. They also discovered subtle differences in shape. “This skull is slimmer,” Fiorillo said in NewScientist. And the shape of the ‘eyebrows’ is also slightly different. “The T-rex has a beautifully wavy jaw,” says Dutch dinosaur expert Anne Schulp on NOS Radio 1. “It has a somewhat straighter chin at the bottom and more curly at the top. So a different mouth.”

(Read more below photo)

The jaw of the new dinosaur species — © AP

Due to the size of the skull, the researchers also suspect that this specimen was larger and possibly even more terrifying than the T-rex that grew up to twelve meters. How much larger is currently impossible to say because no complete skeleton has yet been found.

The discovery also sheds new light on the evolution of tyrannosaurs. “The closest relative we knew is an animal from Asia,” Schulp adds. “It is thought that the T-rex is an immigrant who crossed the Bering Strait from Asia. But now another has been found in America that tells us that the final stretch of tyrannosaur evolution is an American affair.”