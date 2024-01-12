New Tyrannosaurus species discovered that was even larger than the well-known rex | Science

#Tyrannosaurus #species #discovered #larger #wellknown #rex #Science

By Robbert van der Linde

Jan 11, 2024 at 9:19 PM Update: 9 hours ago

Scientists have discovered a new species of tyrannosaurus. The Tyrannosaurus mcraensis is an ancestor of the famous Tyrannosaurus rex, but was even larger than its famous descendant. According to the scientists, the newly discovered dinosaur was the ultimate hunter of its era.

In 1983, scientists found a partial skull of Tyrannosaurus in the McRae Formation in the US state of New Mexico. The new species is named after its location.

The skull resembled that of a Tyrannosaurus rex, but was so different that paleontologists already thought it was a different species. After more than forty years, they have confirmation of this, they write in the scientific journal Nature.

The skull turned out to be too old for a Tyrannosaurus rex. The feared hunter lived about 66 to 68 million years ago. The skull found belongs to a dinosaur that lived about five to seven million years earlier.

New species was larger than T. rex, but just as dangerous

Compared to the T. rex, the skull found has a more curved lower jaw. In addition, what you might call the dinosaur’s ‘eyebrows’ are lower.

According to the scientists, the differences indicate that the mcraensis ate and hunted differently than the rex, but was just as feared. “If they had lived at the same time, they would have been evenly matched,” said lead researcher Nick Longrich.

The size of the skull also indicates that the mcraensis was larger than its descendant the rex, which could grow to about twelve meters. It is not known exactly how big the mcraensis could grow, because no complete skeleton has yet been found.

