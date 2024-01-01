New vacancies announced by the Saudi Health Council for those holding these specializations… (application link)

#vacancies #announced #Saudi #Health #Council #holding #specializations.. #application #link

The Saudi Health Council announces an offering job opportunities New applications for men and women who hold a master’s degree, to work in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, provided that the applicant is of Saudi nationality, according to the details and application method shown below.

Jobs available to apply:

The advertisement specifies the following job titles to apply:

Public health specialist

Requirements:

Master’s degree in Public Health, Epidemiology, or Master of Science in Health Services

At least one year of experience in the same field.

It is preferable to have professional certificates in the field of project management or measuring performance indicators.

Skills in dealing with statistical programs such as: SPSS, EXCEL, SAS, R, STATA or Python.

Participation in publishing research related to health systems.

He has local or international scientific participations.

Years of Experience: One year – two years Submission date: Until January 8, 2024

Health policy specialist

Requirements:

The applicant must have a master’s degree in public health, health policy, or related disciplines.

Experience of not less than one year in the field.

Years of Experience: One year – two years Submission date to: January 8, 2024

Date and method of submission:

Applications for jobs announced by the Saudi Health Council are now available. The required conditions, job tasks, skills, and application can be viewed via the link to the Council’s official website (click here).

