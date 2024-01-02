New VAT rate of 5% for food products already in force –

The new VAT rate of 5% for widely consumed food items and basic food baskets came into force this Monday, 1st.

The aforementioned legislative initiative aims to increase the purchasing power of families, and contribute to food security and macroeconomic stabilization, as intended by the Executive.

The amendment to the Value Added Tax Code thus reduced the rate on widely consumed food goods from 7% to 5%, from the 14% initially set in 2019. It also reduced VAT in the province of Cabinda to 1%, having taking into account the special regime in force in that region.

Regarding the entry into force of VAT at 5%, economist José Macuva welcomes the executive’s measure as he understands that the reduction from 14 to 5% of Value Added Tax will lend purchasing power to citizens.

However, the economist understands that taxation on monetary transfers from the country to abroad complicates the expectations created with the reduction in VAT.

The document also foresees an increase in the supply of essential goods for widespread consumption and respective production factors, covering twenty categories of food products, namely bread, fresh and frozen pork, beef, goat, lamb and offal, frozen and dried fish, chicken thighs, condensed and powdered milk, eggs, beans, potatoes, corn flour, cornmeal, wheat flour, cooking oil, among others.

The New VAT rate that came into force yesterday was approved with 106 votes in favor, 71 abstentions and no votes against, expressed by deputies during the 2nd Plenary Meeting of the 2nd Legislative Session of the V Legislature of the National Assembly.

